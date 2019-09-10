LegacyShield Announces Newest in Growing Line of Innovative Life Insurance Protection Solutions: LegacyLife

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LegacyShield (https://www.legacyshield.com/en/) recently unveiled the latest product in its ever-expanding offering of legacy planning and protecting families: LegacyLife. LegacyLife is a permanent life insurance product developed in conjunction with The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts (SBLI) as an exclusive LegacyShield offering, and comes ready and preloaded with LegacyShield's groundbreaking Life's Mission Control® tools. LegacyShield was originally developed as a way to connect all the separate pieces of estate planning into one, centralized and convenient digital location.

"LegacyShield is committed to helping insurance and financial organizations protect more families through its digital distribution strategy," said Michael Babikian, Founder and CEO of LegacyShield. "I'm very proud to bring LegacyLife to the market as part of our digital distribution strategy. As word spreads of the unique design and unparalleled protection it brings, we are confident that families will be happy they trusted us with their most lasting possession: their legacy."

Rich with features that include a guaranteed death benefit, guaranteed cash value, and a return of premium level term rider, LegacyLife is a policy that matches traditional life insurance benefits while also adding significant flexibility and so much more. Depending on your age and coverage amount, LegacyLife policies may not require a medical exam and are typically issued within five business days.

Peace of Mind: Life's Mission Control®

With the unique organizing platform that has distinguished LegacyShield as a pioneer in legacy coverage, LegacyLife comes complete with the celebrated Life's Mission Control® tools.

Those tools allow estate planning essentials, like the ability to create a will, powers of attorney, advance directives and HIPAA authorization. Individual financial legacies are bundled in one convenient place, erasing the need for multiple access accounts, passwords and separate webpages. Whether it is banking, retirement, credit cards, power of attorney, deed and ownership information, or a last will and testament — all are drawn together under one umbrella in an easy-to-manage, secure location. Other features within Life's Mission Control® include:

A series of controls and protocols that consolidates and organizes all accounts and information, from banking accounts to social media. All secured, with unlimited storage — one place for everything. MyVault: All important client documents are kept in one central location, allowing designated heirs and executors access now or at a predetermined time in the future. This includes unlimited storage, while being confidential and easy to use.

"LegacyLife is so much more than just life insurance," said Dan Pierson, Founder and CMO, LegacyShield. "As a former agent and distributor, LegacyLife is the type of product that would not only differentiate me from the competition, but also provides a uniquely flexible and comprehensive solution to more completely protect families. But as excited as I am to speak about LegacyLife, I am far more excited to watch new clients experience it. They'll quickly learn just how integral it becomes to their overall planning."

