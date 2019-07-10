LegacyShield Solutions, Inc., Announces Inclusion on Lifefy: Complete Digital Legacy Management Platform Supported by SBLI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LegacyShield (https://www.legacyshield.com/en/) recently announced its inclusion in a collaborative partnership with SBLI and Lifefy, who will offer and support the LegacyShield platform, in a comprehensive offering of insurance and legacy management software (https://lifefy.com/about/). Lifefy offers consumers a wide array of paperless services that are intended to provide stability and financial ease of mind for estate planners.

"Our mission is to protect our clients' legacies and do so as a convenient and pleasurable journey," commented Al Vilar Jr., President and CEO of Lifefy. "Our partnership with SBLI has empowered us to provide our customers with exceptional value through its products including access to an invaluable tool in LegacyShield."

Lifefy offers term life insurance of 10, 15 and 20 years with death benefits ranging from $50,000 to $350,000. Additionally, other benefits allow recipients to draw on up to half of those funds in advance if diagnosed with a terminal illness. Optional riders include accidental death benefits and premium waivers.

Hassle-free applications are a hallmark of Lifefy coverage, allowing applicants to skip phone calls, medical exams and long waits. Applicants need only be U.S. citizens or permanent residents and between the ages of 18 and 60 (non-nicotine), and 18 and 55 (nicotine) to apply in a brief and fully digital process.

A unique legacy planning and digital distribution platform configurable to meet different organizations' needs is separated into individual pillars. LegacyShield was developed to connect all the various, complicated strands of estate planning and keep them in a single, easy-to-access place called Life's Mission Control®, which includes MyLegacy plus other optional modules. LegacyShield's unique underlying benefits include the ability for someone to build, store and organize their legacy at their own pace and predesignate who will receive what information and at what time such as now or on an event like death.

LegacyShield pillars include:

MyLegacy - MyVault : Store important documents in one central location, list and manage various accounts such as banking, online accounts, subscriptions and more, and record life stories and final wishes

: Store important documents in one central location, list and manage various accounts such as banking, online accounts, subscriptions and more, and record life stories and final wishes MyBasic Estate : Create a will, powers of attorney, advance directive (living will) and HIPPA authorization

: Create a will, powers of attorney, advance directive (living will) and HIPPA authorization MyCalculators: Calculate rate of return, how much insurance is needed and many others to help one make certain important financial decisions

Calculate rate of return, how much insurance is needed and many others to help one make certain important financial decisions MyFinancial View : Allow at-a-glance views of all financial institutional data - facilitates better decision making

"Working with both SBLI and Lifefy brings LegacyShield yet another step closer to comprehensively protecting families," said founder and CEO of LegacyShield, Michael Babikian. "SBLI is surprisingly nimble in a rather slow industry and offers value above similar competitively priced products. Lifefy will offer all consumers access to LegacyShield®'s complete Life's Mission Control including MyBasic Estate, MyFinancial View and My Calculators to further illustrate Lifefy's mission to proactively protect clients' legacies."

About LegacyShield Solutions

LegacyShield allows clients to store all of their financial information, important documents, final wishes, family videos, photos and so much more. With easy ways to create documents for estate planning, including wills, power of attorney, advance directives and HIPPAA authorizations, LegacyShield lets clients share this information with designated heirs, digitally alerting them when the time is right. Learn more at www.LegacyShield.com.

