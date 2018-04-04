LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. Announces Dates of First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting http://dpregister.com/10118915 and will receive a unique PIN which can be used when dialing in for the call. This will allow attendees to enter the call immediately. Alternatively, participants may call (toll-free) 877-513-4119 at least five minutes prior to the call to be placed into the call by an operator. International participants are asked to call 1-412-902-4148 and participants in Canada are asked to call (toll-free) 855-669-9657.

The call and corresponding presentation slides will be webcast live on the home page of the Company's website, www.LegacyTexasFinancialGroup.com. An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call at 877‑344‑7529, Conference #10118915. This replay will be available until May 18, 2018.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank, a commercially oriented community bank based in Plano, Texas. LegacyTexas operates 44 banking offices in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding counties. For more information, please visit www.LegacyTexasFinancialGroup.com or www.LegacyTexas.com.

