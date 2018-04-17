LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings

"The LegacyTexas team of bankers continues to execute on our strategies and grow our customer relationships on both the loan and deposit sides of our business," said President and CEO Kevin Hanigan. "I am particularly pleased with our improved asset quality and the continued growth in non-interest-bearing deposits. These improvements are paramount to accelerating our already strong earnings power."

First Quarter 2018 Performance Highlights

Company assets of $8.87 billion generated basic earnings per share for the first quarter of 2018 of $0.55 on a GAAP basis and $0.52 on a core (non-GAAP) basis.

Gross loans held for investment at March 31, 2018 , excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, grew $85.9 million from December 31, 2017 , which includes linked-quarter increases in commercial real estate, commercial and industrial and consumer real estate loans.

Non-performing loans declined by $44.6 million , or 47.2%, from December 31, 2017 , totaling $49.8 million at March 31, 2018 .

The Company's efforts to grow non-interest-bearing demand deposits resulted in a linked-quarter increase in these deposits of $45.4 million to $1.68 billion at March 31, 2018 . Non-interest-bearing deposits totaled 24.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2018 .

Return on average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was 1.19%, compared to 0.66% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 , while core (non-GAAP) return on average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was 1.13%, compared to 1.27% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 .

Financial Highlights



At or For the Quarters Ended (unaudited) Mar 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Mar 31, 2017

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 78,613



$ 80,199



$ 76,548

Provision for credit losses 15,663



3,743



22,301

Non-interest income 12,898



6,901



12,130

Non-interest expense 43,879



40,708



39,752

Income tax expense 6,207



27,989



8,435

Net income $ 25,762



$ 14,660



$ 18,190













Basic earnings per common share $ 0.55



$ 0.31



$ 0.39

Basic core (non-GAAP) earnings per common share1 $ 0.52



$ 0.60



$ 0.37

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 46,872,333



46,729,160



46,453,658

Estimated Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital ratio2 9.91 %

9.40 %

9.29 % Total equity to total assets 11.05 %

10.56 %

10.67 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP1 9.22 %

8.77 %

8.73 %





1 See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document. 2 Calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve.

Core (non-GAAP) net income (which is net income adjusted for the impact of infrequent or non-recurring items) totaled $24.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, down $3.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2017 and up $7.2 million from the first quarter of 2017. Basic earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $0.55, an increase of $0.24 from the fourth quarter of 2017 and $0.16 from the first quarter of 2017. Basic core (non-GAAP) earnings per share for the first quarter of 2018 was $0.52, down $0.08 from the fourth quarter of 2017 and up $0.15 from the first quarter of 2017. The reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, which the Company believes facilitates the assessment of its banking operations and peer comparability, is included in tabular form at the end of this release.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin



For the Quarters Ended (unaudited) Mar 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Mar 31, 2017

(Dollars in thousands) Interest income:









Loans held for investment, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans 1 $ 80,348



$ 79,564



$ 75,917

Warehouse Purchase Program loans 1 10,071



11,568



7,064

Loans held for sale 212



202



122

Securities 4,066



3,979



3,701

Interest-earning deposit accounts 969



798



732

Total interest income $ 95,666



$ 96,111



$ 87,536

Net interest income $ 78,613



$ 80,199



$ 76,548

Net interest margin 3.85 %

3.78 %

4.00 % Selected average balances:









Total earning assets $ 8,252,997



$ 8,426,339



$ 7,734,253

Total loans held for investment 7,343,539



7,533,172



6,759,556

Total securities 648,534



648,917



629,366

Total deposits 6,726,289



6,759,364



6,163,863

Total borrowings 877,502



1,007,747



1,040,835

Total non-interest-bearing demand deposits 1,576,792



1,568,665



1,341,315

Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,026,999



6,198,446



5,863,383





1 All periods include a reclassification of three Warehouse relationships from the commercial and industrial category to the Warehouse Purchase Program category, which totaled $1.4 million, $1.6 million and $1.0 million in interest income during the quarters ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively.

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $78.6 million, a $1.6 million decrease from the fourth quarter of 2017 and a $2.1 million increase from the first quarter of 2017. The commercial real estate, Warehouse Purchase Program, commercial and industrial and construction and land loan portfolios were negatively impacted by the first quarter of 2018 having 90 days in the period compared to 92 days in the fourth quarter of 2017. A $39.8 million increase in the average balance of the commercial and industrial loan portfolio to $1.90 billion from the fourth quarter of 2017 partially offset linked-quarter average balance declines in the commercial real estate and construction and land portfolios of $37.8 million and $17.1 million, respectively. The average yield earned on the commercial and industrial portfolio for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was positively impacted by a 25 basis point increase in the Fed Funds rate in December 2017, as well as the resolution of three non-performing energy relationships, which converted non-performing loans to earning assets. Interest income earned on commercial and industrial loans increased by $1.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, while interest income earned on the commercial real estate portfolio declined by $1.0 million for the same period. The average balance of consumer real estate loans increased by $21.2 million to $1.23 billion from the fourth quarter of 2017, resulting in a $290,000 increase in interest income, while interest income earned on construction and land loans declined by $201,000 for the same period.

Interest income earned on Warehouse Purchase Program loans decreased by $1.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2017, as a 28 basis point increase in the average yield partially offset a $197.6 million decrease in the average balance compared to the linked quarter. Interest income on loans for the first quarter of 2018 included $513,000 in accretion of purchase accounting fair value adjustments on acquired loans, which included $237,000 on acquired commercial real estate loans, $67,000 on acquired commercial and industrial loans, $8,000 on acquired construction and land loans and $201,000 on acquired consumer loans.

The $2.1 million increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2017 was primarily due to a $7.5 million increase in interest income on loans, which was driven by increased volume in all loan portfolios with the exception of construction and land and other consumer loans, as well as higher yields earned on the commercial real estate, Warehouse Purchase Program, consumer real estate and other consumer loan portfolios. The average balance of commercial real estate loans increased by $268.9 million from the first quarter of 2017, resulting in a $3.6 million increase in interest income, while the average balance of consumer real estate loans increased by $136.9 million for the same period, which led to a $1.6 million increase in interest income. Although the average balance of commercial and industrial loans increased by $55.7 million from the first quarter of 2017, the average yield earned on this portfolio decreased by 25 basis points for the same period, resulting in a $429,000 decrease in interest income. The average yield earned on commercial and industrial loans for the first quarter of 2017 included the amortization of a $4.7 million discount on a purchased energy loan, which positively impacted the average yield on commercial and industrial loans for the first quarter of 2017 by 96 basis points, an impact that was not repeated in the first quarter of 2018. The average balance of Warehouse Purchase Program loans increased by $147.1 million from the first quarter of 2017, while the average yield earned on this portfolio increased by 73 basis points, resulting in a $3.0 million increase in interest income.

Interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 increased by $1.1 million compared to the linked quarter, which was primarily due to higher average deposit and borrowing rates, as well as increases of $79.8 million and $45.5 million in the average balances of time and interest-bearing demand deposits, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. A $130.2 million decrease in the average balance of borrowings was offset by a 37 basis point increase in the average rate paid for borrowings, resulting in a $63,000 linked-quarter increase in interest expense on borrowed funds.

Compared to the first quarter of 2017, interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 increased by $6.1 million, primarily due to higher average deposit and borrowing rates, as well as increases of $118.7 million, $115.9 million and $92.3 million in the average balances of time, interest-bearing demand and savings and money market deposits, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2017. A $163.3 million decrease in the average balance of borrowings from the first quarter of 2017 was offset by an 81 basis point increase in the average rate, resulting in a $1.1 million year-over-year increase in interest expense on borrowed funds.

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2018 was 3.85%, a seven basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 15 basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2017. Approximately 24 basis points of the net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 was related to the amortization of the purchased loan discount discussed above. The average yield on earning assets for the first quarter of 2018 was 4.69%, a 16 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2017 and an 11 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2017. The cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2018 was 0.73%, up nine basis points from the linked quarter and up 26 basis points from the first quarter of 2017.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $12.9 million, a $6.0 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2017 and a $768,000 increase from the first quarter of 2017. Gain (loss) on sale and disposition of assets for the first quarter of 2018 included $2.3 million in proceeds resulting from an insurance settlement related to a misappropriation of approximately $2.5 million in vault cash from one of the former LegacyTexas Bank branches it acquired in 2015, while gain (loss) on sale and disposition of assets for the fourth quarter of 2017 included a $3.9 million write-down on a foreclosed property. The $359,000 increase in other non-interest income from the fourth quarter of 2017 was primarily caused by a $402,000 yield maintenance fee on a bond pre-payment received in the first quarter of 2018. Service charges and other fees decreased by $197,000 from the fourth quarter of 2017, which was primarily due to a $294,000 decrease in Warehouse Purchase Program fee income, a $167,000 decrease in insufficient funds fees, and a $149,000 decrease in commercial loan fee income (consisting of syndication, arrangement, non-usage and pre-payment fees). These declines in service charges and other fees compared to the linked quarter were partially offset by a $329,000 increase in title premiums compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The Company recognized $1.8 million in net gains on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale during the first quarter of 2018, which included gains recognized on $49.1 million of one-to four-family mortgage loans that were sold or committed for sale during the first quarter of 2018 and fair value changes on mortgage derivatives and mortgage fees collected, compared to $1.6 million in comparable net gains recorded during the fourth quarter of 2017 on $46.7 million of one-to four-family mortgage loans sold or committed for sale.

The $768,000 increase in non-interest income from the first quarter of 2017 was primarily due to an $814,000 increase in gain (loss) on sale and disposition of assets due to the above-mentioned insurance settlement proceeds received in the first quarter of 2018, while gain (loss) on sale and disposition of assets for the first quarter of 2017 included a $1.3 million gain on the sale of a parcel of land. Service charges and other fees decreased by $504,000, which was driven by a $397,000 decrease in title premiums and a $263,000 decrease in brokerage income after the Company discontinued its brokerage services in the third quarter of 2017. These declines in service charges and other fees compared to the 2017 period were partially offset by a $217,000 increase in debit card interchange income. Other non-interest income for the first quarter of 2018 included the above-mentioned yield maintenance fee on a bond prepayment, which drove the $361,000 increase from the first quarter of 2017. Net gains on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale during the first quarter of 2018 increased by $181,000 compared to the first quarter of 2017, which included gains recognized on $39.6 million of one-to four-family mortgage loans that were sold or committed for sale and fair value changes on mortgage derivatives and mortgage fees collected during the 2017 period, compared to $49.1 million for the first quarter of 2018.

Non-interest Expenses

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $43.9 million, a $3.2 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2017 and a $4.1 million increase from the first quarter of 2017. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $4.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2017, driven by a $1.1 million increase in payroll taxes related to Social Security wage base limits starting over at the beginning of the year, as well as higher salary costs attributable to merit increases granted in the first quarter of 2018. Performance incentive accruals were also higher during the 2018 period, as these accruals were reduced in the fourth quarter of 2017 related to higher levels of non-performing loans. In connection with the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, in the first quarter of 2018, the Company awarded all full-time employees whose salary was under $100,000 a $1,000 bonus, which resulted in $679,000 of additional salary expense, and increased the Company's minimum wage to $15 from $11 per hour for all non-commission-based employees. The linked-quarter increase in salaries and employee benefits expense was partially offset by lower advertising expense of $514,000 due to a lower number of events and sponsorships compared to the linked quarter, as well as lower other non-interest expense of $327,000 primarily due to lower lending expenses.

The $4.1 million increase in non-interest expense from the first quarter of 2017 was primarily due to a $2.6 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, which was driven by higher performance incentive accruals, payroll taxes, share-based compensation expense and merit increases in the 2018 period, as well as the above-mentioned bonus and minimum wage increase related to tax reform. A reduction in full-time equivalent employees in the technology area partially offset the $808,000 increase in data processing expense compared to the first quarter of 2017, as the Company has outsourced certain segments of its data processing operations.

Financial Condition - Loans

Gross loans held for investment at March 31, 2018, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, grew $85.9 million from December 31, 2017, which included growth in commercial real estate, commercial and industrial and consumer real estate loans. Commercial real estate, commercial and industrial and consumer real estate loans at March 31, 2018 increased by $34.4 million, $40.4 million and $39.0 million, respectively, from December 31, 2017. These increases were partially offset by a $25.7 million decline in construction and land loans and a $2.2 million decline in other consumer loans. Included at all dates presented is a reclassification of three Warehouse relationships from the commercial and industrial category to the Warehouse Purchase Program category. At March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, these reclassified relationships totaled $144.3 million, $166.3 million and $197.7 million, respectively.

Compared to March 31, 2017, gross loans held for investment, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, grew $501.5 million, which included growth in commercial real estate, commercial and industrial and consumer real estate loans. On a year-over-year basis, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial and consumer real estate loans increased by $267.3 million, $136.8 million and $143.0 million, respectively. These year-over-year increases were partially offset by declines of $38.0 million and $7.4 million in construction and land and other consumer loans, respectively.

At March 31, 2018, Warehouse Purchase Program loans decreased by $301.0 million compared to December 31, 2017 and by $24.8 million compared to March 31, 2017. These amounts include the above-mentioned balance reclassification from the commercial and industrial loan category.

Reserve-based energy loans, which are secured by deeds of trust on properties containing proven oil and natural gas reserves and included in the Company's commercial and industrial loan portfolio, totaled $524.1 million at March 31, 2018, down $7.6 million from $531.7 million at December 31, 2017 and up $20.1 million from $504.0 million at March 31, 2017. In addition to reserve-based energy loans, the Company has loans categorized as "Midstream and Other," which are typically related to the transmission of oil and natural gas and would only be indirectly impacted by declining commodity prices. At March 31, 2018, "Midstream and Other" loans had a total outstanding balance of $23.2 million, up $7.8 million from $15.4 million at December 31, 2017 and down $19.9 million from $43.1 million at March 31, 2017.

Financial Condition - Deposits

Total deposits at March 31, 2018 increased by $186.7 million from December 31, 2017, which included growth of $202.2 million in time deposits and $45.4 million in non-interest-bearing demand deposits. These increases were partially offset by declines from December 31, 2017 of $32.6 million and $28.3 million in interest-bearing demand and savings and money market balances, respectively.

Compared to March 31, 2017, total deposits increased by $574.8 million, which included growth in all deposit categories. Non-interest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $231.4 million and $123.7 million, respectively, while time and savings and money market deposits increased by $192.2 million and $27.5 million, respectively, from March 31, 2017.

Credit Quality



At or For the Quarters Ended (unaudited) Mar 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Mar 31, 2017

(Dollars in thousands) Net charge-offs $ 12,428



$ 2,643



$ 16,620

Net charge-offs/Average loans held for investment, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans1 0.78 %

0.17 %

1.12 % Net charge-offs/Average loans held for investment 0.68



0.14



0.98

Provision for credit losses $ 15,663



$ 3,743



$ 22,301

Non-performing loans ("NPLs") 49,836



94,403



107,404

NPLs/Total loans held for investment, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans1 0.76 %

1.46 %

1.77 % NPLs/Total loans held for investment 0.66



1.21



1.51

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 57,996



$ 102,835



$ 121,058

NPAs to total assets 0.65 %

1.13 %

1.43 % NPAs/Loans held for investment and foreclosed assets, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans1 0.88



1.58



1.99

NPAs/Loans held for investment and foreclosed assets 0.76



1.32



1.70

Allowance for loan losses $ 74,508



$ 71,301



$ 70,656

Allowance for loan losses/Total loans held for investment, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans1 1.13 %

1.10 %

1.16 % Allowance for loan losses/Total loans held for investment 0.98



0.91



0.99

Allowance for loan losses/Total loans held for investment, excluding acquired loans & Warehouse Purchase Program loans1,2 1.20



1.17



1.27

Allowance for loan losses/NPLs 149.51



75.53



65.79







1 All dates and periods include a reclassification of three Warehouse relationships from the commercial and industrial category to the Warehouse Purchase Program category. 2 Excludes loans acquired in the Highlands and LegacyTexas transactions, which were initially recorded at fair value.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $15.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, an increase of $11.9 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and a decrease of $6.6 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The increase in provision expense on a linked-quarter basis was primarily related to a $10.5 million charge-off recorded during the first quarter of 2018 in connection with the resolution of a $36.7 million reserve-based energy relationship, classified as non-performing and impaired in the prior period, through a new loan to a new borrower, which was a classified performing loan at March 31, 2018. Additionally, the allowance for loan losses allocated to the Company's $38.8 million corporate healthcare finance portfolio increased to $10.9 million at March 31, 2018, up $7.5 million from December 31, 2017. The decrease in provision expense on a year-over-year basis was primarily due to a $16.4 million charge-off recorded during the first quarter of 2017 related to a corporate healthcare finance relationship. At March 31, 2018, the allowance for loan losses allocated to the Company's $547.3 million energy loan portfolio totaled $17.0 million.

The below table shows criticized (rated "special mention") and classified (rated "substandard" or "doubtful") loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017.



Mar 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Mar 31, 2017

Linked-Quarter

Change

Year-over-Year

Change

(Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 19,929



$ 30,656



$ 7,906



$ (10,727)



$ 12,023

Commercial and industrial, excluding energy 11,037



15,496



21,190



(4,459)



(10,153)

Energy 27,255



27,665



72,026



(410)



(44,771)

Consumer 1,377



1,409



1,541



(32)



(164)

Total criticized (all performing) $ 59,598



$ 75,226



$ 102,663



$ (15,628)



$ (43,065)





















Commercial real estate $ 3,865



$ 3,893



$ 8,382



$ (28)



$ (4,517)

Commercial and industrial, excluding energy 1,325



1,295



7,517



30



(6,192)

Energy 38,456



11,352



—



27,104



38,456

Construction and land —



—



84



—



(84)

Consumer 2,627



2,823



2,458



(196)



169

Total classified performing 46,273



19,363



18,441



26,910



27,832





















Commercial real estate 3,748



4,134



4,337



(386)



(589)

Commercial and industrial, excluding energy 25,037



25,579



19,219



(542)



5,818

Energy 15,418



58,424



75,284



(43,006)



(59,866)

Construction and land —



—



310



—



(310)

Consumer 5,633



6,266



8,254



(633)



(2,621)

Total classified non-performing 49,836



94,403



107,404



(44,567)



(57,568)





















Total classified loans $ 96,109



$ 113,766



$ 125,845



$ (17,657)



$ (29,736)



Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call to review the results on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 8 a.m. Central Time. Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting http://dpregister.com/10118915 and will receive a unique PIN, which can be used when dialing in for the call. This will allow attendees to enter the call immediately. Alternatively, participants may call (toll-free) 877-513-4119 at least five minutes prior to the call to be placed into the call by an operator. International participants are asked to call 1-412-902-4148 and participants in Canada are asked to call (toll-free) 855-669-9657.

The call and corresponding presentation slides will be webcast live on the home page of the Company's website, www.LegacyTexasFinancialGroup.com. An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call at 877-344-7529, Conference #10118915. This replay will be available until May 18, 2018.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank, a commercially oriented community bank based in Plano, Texas. LegacyTexas Bank operates 43 banking offices in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding counties. For more information, please visit www.LegacyTexasFinancialGroup.com or www.LegacyTexas.com.

This document and other filings by LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as press releases or other public or stockholder communications released by the Company, may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) statements regarding the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company, (ii) statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts and (iii) other statements identified by the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions that are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from acquisition or disposition transactions might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters might be greater than expected; changes in economic conditions; legislative changes; changes in policies by regulatory agencies; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in the Company's market area; fluctuations in the price of oil, natural gas and other commodities; competition; changes in management's business strategies; changes in the regulatory and tax environments in which the Company operates, including the impact of the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" (the "TCJA") on the Company's deferred tax asset, and the anticipated impact of the TCJA on the Company's future earnings; and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC.

The factors listed above could materially affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements.

The Company does not undertake - and specifically declines any obligation - to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date made. You should refer to our periodic and current reports filed with the SEC for specific risks that could cause actual results to be significantly different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, ASSETS 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Cash and due from financial institutions $ 51,824



$ 61,713



$ 58,776



$ 61,989



$ 60,073

Short-term interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 243,080



231,743



268,567



256,251



294,955

Total cash and cash equivalents 294,904



293,456



327,343



318,240



355,028

Securities available for sale, at fair value 431,413



419,717



410,450



397,957



381,831

Securities held to maturity 156,898



173,509



180,968



191,578



200,541

Total securities 588,311



593,226



591,418



589,535



582,372

Loans held for sale 31,123



16,707



25,955



19,374



19,315

Loans held for investment:

















Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program 1 1,019,840



1,320,846



1,360,219



1,497,211



1,044,649

Loans held for investment 1 6,569,123



6,483,192



6,385,602



6,168,790



6,067,587

Gross loans 7,620,086



7,820,745



7,771,776



7,685,375



7,131,551

Less: allowance for loan losses and deferred fees on loans held for investment (66,878)



(64,921)



(64,632)



(70,642)



(67,834)

Net loans 7,553,208



7,755,824



7,707,144



7,614,733



7,063,717

FHLB stock and other restricted securities, at cost 46,842



64,790



50,333



56,618



43,156

Bank-owned life insurance 57,999



57,684



57,383



57,078



56,768

Premises and equipment, net 70,427



69,693



70,052



71,068



72,312

Goodwill 178,559



178,559



178,559



178,559



178,559

Other assets 75,374



72,964



86,380



84,544



84,630

Total assets $ 8,865,624



$ 9,086,196



$ 9,068,612



$ 8,970,375



$ 8,436,542





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Non-interest-bearing demand $ 1,681,067



$ 1,635,622



$ 1,529,052



$ 1,522,856



$ 1,449,656

Interest-bearing demand 996,737



1,029,375



889,627



893,544



873,085

Savings and money market 2,707,046



2,735,296



2,967,672



2,685,627



2,679,538

Time 1,569,557



1,367,390



1,374,017



1,460,479



1,377,367

Total deposits 6,954,407



6,767,683



6,760,368



6,562,506



6,379,646

FHLB advances 604,562



1,043,163



998,146



1,151,682



830,195

Repurchase agreements 76,610



84,676



81,073



73,433



76,880

Subordinated debt 134,645



134,522



134,400



134,277



134,155

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 115,906



96,278



144,533



123,194



115,749

Total liabilities 7,886,130



8,126,322



8,118,520



8,045,092



7,536,625

Common stock 483



481



480



480



479

Additional paid-in capital 609,046



603,884



598,820



595,730



592,159

Retained earnings 389,653



370,858



363,890



342,384



321,648

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (7,899)



(3,429)



(1,045)



(1,125)



(2,051)

Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares (11,789)



(11,920)



(12,053)



(12,186)



(12,318)

Total shareholders' equity 979,494



959,874



950,092



925,283



899,917

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,865,624



$ 9,086,196



$ 9,068,612



$ 8,970,375



$ 8,436,542





1 All periods include a reclassification of three Warehouse relationships from the commercial and industrial category to the Warehouse Purchase Program category.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)



For the Quarters Ended

First Quarter 2018 Compared to:

Mar 31,

2018

Dec 31,

2017

Sep 30,

2017

Jun 30, 2017

Mar 31,

2017

Fourth Quarter

2017

First Quarter

2017 Interest and dividend income

(Dollars in thousands)

Loans, including fees $ 90,631



$ 91,334



$ 89,084



$ 83,917



$ 83,103



$(703) (0.8)%

$7,528 9.1% Taxable securities 2,911



2,819



2,694



2,725



2,562



92 3.3

349 13.6 Nontaxable securities 675



700



713



739



755



(25) (3.6)

(80) (10.6) Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 969



798



1,524



955



732



171 21.4

237 32.4 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock and other 480



460



448



411



384



20 4.3

96 25.0

95,666



96,111



94,463



88,747



87,536



(445) (0.5)

8,130 9.3 Interest expense





























Deposits 12,032



10,954



10,271



8,359



7,110



1,078 9.8

4,922 69.2 FHLB advances 2,680



2,647



2,944



2,427



1,632



33 1.2

1,048 64.2 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 2,341



2,311



2,284



2,241



2,246



30 1.3

95 4.2

17,053



15,912



15,499



13,027



10,988



1,141 7.2

6,065 55.2 Net interest income 78,613



80,199



78,964



75,720



76,548



(1,586) (2.0)

2,065 2.7 Provision for credit losses 15,663



3,743



7,157



6,255



22,301



11,920 318.5

(6,638) (29.8) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 62,950



76,456



71,807



69,465



54,247



(13,506) (17.7)

8,703 16.0 Non-interest income





























Service charges and other fees 7,927



8,124



9,291



9,896



8,431



(197) (2.4)

(504) (6.0) Net gain on sale of mortgage loans held for sale 1,809



1,556



1,982



2,156



1,628



253 16.3

181 11.1 Bank-owned life insurance income 447



430



435



440



422



17 4.0

25 5.9 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions (128)



—



(20)



—



(19)



(128) N/M

(109) N/M Gain (loss) on sale and disposition of assets 2,213



(3,480)



352



157



1,399



5,693 N/M

814 58.2 Other 630



271



186



(324)



269



359 132.5

361 134.2

12,898



6,901



12,226



12,325



12,130



5,997 86.9

768 6.3































Non-interest expense (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits 27,076



23,126



24,175



23,391



24,444



3,950 17.1

2,632 10.8 Advertising 888



1,402



980



1,179



817



(514) (36.7)

71 8.7 Occupancy and equipment 3,860



3,776



3,299



3,656



3,654



84 2.2

206 5.6 Outside professional services 1,250



1,300



1,230



1,203



1,156



(50) (3.8)

94 8.1 Regulatory assessments 1,154



1,212



1,011



1,271



985



(58) (4.8)

169 17.2 Data processing 4,703



4,737



4,287



3,877



3,895



(34) (0.7)

808 20.7 Office operations 2,300



2,180



2,378



2,404



2,276



120 5.5

24 1.1 Other 2,648



2,975



2,935



2,608



2,525



(327) (11.0)

123 4.9

43,879



40,708



40,295



39,589



39,752



3,171 7.8

4,127 10.4 Income before income tax expense 31,969



42,649



43,738



42,201



26,625



(10,680) (25.0)

5,344 20.1 Income tax expense 6,207



27,989



15,029



14,266



8,435



(21,782) (77.8)

(2,228) (26.4) Net income $ 25,762



$ 14,660



$ 28,709



$ 27,935



$ 18,190



$11,102 75.7%

$7,572 41.6%



N/M - Not meaningful

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. Selected Quarterly Financial Highlights (unaudited)



At or For the Quarters Ended

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017 SHARE DATA: (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Weighted average common shares outstanding- basic 46,872,333



46,729,160



46,453,658

Weighted average common shares outstanding- diluted 47,564,587



47,290,308



47,060,306

Shares outstanding at end of period 48,264,966



48,117,390



47,940,133

Income available to common shareholders1 $ 25,687



$ 14,613



$ 18,111

Basic earnings per common share 0.55



0.31



0.39

Basic core (non-GAAP) earnings per common share2 0.52



0.60



0.37

Diluted earnings per common share 0.54



0.31



0.38

Dividends declared per share 0.16



0.16



0.15

Total shareholders' equity 979,494



959,874



899,917

Common shareholders' equity per share (book value per share) 20.29



19.95



18.77

Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP2 16.59



16.23



15.03

Market value per share for the quarter:









High 45.82



43.03



44.19

Low 41.68



36.73



38.41

Close 42.82



42.21



39.90

KEY RATIOS:









Return on average common shareholders' equity 10.59 %

6.09 %

8.08 % Core (non-GAAP) return on average common shareholders' equity2 10.08



11.69



7.71

Return on average assets 1.19



0.66



0.89

Core (non-GAAP) return on average assets2 1.13



1.27



0.85

Efficiency ratio (GAAP basis) 47.95



46.74



44.83

Core (non-GAAP) efficiency ratio2 48.40



46.74



45.50

Estimated Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital ratio3 9.91



9.40



9.29

Estimated total risk-based capital ratio3 12.49



11.87



11.93

Estimated Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio3 10.06



9.54



9.44

Estimated Tier 1 leverage ratio3 9.64



9.17



9.19

Total equity to total assets 11.05



10.56



10.67

Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP2 9.22



8.77



8.73

Number of employees- full-time equivalent 851



853



865







1 Net of distributed and undistributed earnings to participating securities. 2 See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document. 3 Calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. Selected Loan Data (unaudited)



At or for the Quarter Ended

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017 Loans held for investment: (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 3,053,750



$ 3,019,339



$ 3,016,533



$ 2,817,443



$ 2,786,477

Warehouse Purchase Program 1 1,019,840



1,320,846



1,360,219



1,497,211



1,044,649

Commercial and industrial 1 1,967,443



1,927,049



1,842,345



1,879,209



1,830,671

Construction and land 252,213



277,864



282,536



270,050



290,258

Consumer real estate 1,252,433



1,213,434



1,197,911



1,154,353



1,109,459

Other consumer 43,284



45,506



46,277



47,735



50,722

Gross loans held for investment $ 7,588,963



$ 7,804,038



$ 7,745,821



$ 7,666,001



$ 7,112,236

Non-performing assets:

















Commercial real estate $ 3,748



$ 4,134



$ 4,064



$ 4,201



$ 4,337

Commercial and industrial 40,455



84,003



65,560



87,599



94,503

Construction and land —



—



—



—



310

Consumer real estate 5,548



6,190



7,175



7,265



7,193

Other consumer 85



76



116



131



1,061

Total non-performing loans 49,836



94,403



76,915



99,196



107,404

Foreclosed assets 8,160



8,432



13,585



13,283



13,654

Total non-performing assets $ 57,996



$ 102,835



$ 90,500



$ 112,479



$ 121,058

Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.65 %

1.13 %

1.00 %

1.25 %

1.43 % Total non-performing loans to total loans held for investment, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans 1 0.76 %

1.46 %

1.20 %

1.61 %

1.77 % Total non-performing loans to total loans held for investment 0.66 %

1.21 %

0.99 %

1.29 %

1.51 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 149.51 %

75.53 %

91.07 %

75.70 %

65.79 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans 1 1.13 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.22 %

1.16 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment 0.98 %

0.91 %

0.90 %

0.98 %

0.99 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, excluding acquired loans and Warehouse Purchase Program loans 1, 2 1.20 %

1.17 %

1.17 %

1.32 %

1.27 %

Troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs"): (Dollars in thousands) Performing TDRs:

















Commercial real estate $ 143



$ 145



$ 147



$ 150



$ 152

Commercial and industrial 1



2



—



—



—

Consumer real estate 574



600



263



265



267

Other consumer 14



21



20



23



27

Total performing TDRs $ 732



$ 768



$ 430



$ 438



$ 446

Non-performing TDRs:3

















Commercial real estate $ 35



$ 36



$ 37



$ 39



$ 40

Commercial and industrial 16,183



16,328



7,984



22,946



23,338

Consumer real estate 890



916



1,343



1,401



1,618

Other consumer 9



14



25



31



38

Total non-performing TDRs $ 17,117



$ 17,294



$ 9,389



$ 24,417



$ 25,034

Allowance for loan losses:

















Balance at beginning of period $ 71,301



$ 70,044



$ 75,091



$ 70,656



$ 64,576

Provision expense for loans 15,635



3,900



7,300



6,200



22,700

Charge-offs (12,527)



(2,840)



(12,496)



(2,160)



(17,246)

Recoveries 99



197



149



395



626

Balance at end of period $ 74,508



$ 71,301



$ 70,044



$ 75,091



$ 70,656

Net charge-offs (recoveries):

















Commercial real estate $ 3



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (189)

Commercial and industrial 12,214



2,386



12,215



1,350



16,490

Construction and land —



—



—



(75)



418

Consumer real estate (11)



36



(10)



5



23

Other consumer 222



221



142



485



(122)

Total net charge-offs $ 12,428



$ 2,643



$ 12,347



$ 1,765



$ 16,620

Allowance for off-balance sheet lending-related commitments



Provision expense (benefit) for credit losses $ 28



$ (157)



$ (143)



$ 55



$ (399)







1 All periods include a reclassification of three Warehouse relationships from the commercial and industrial category to the Warehouse Purchase Program category. 2 Excludes loans acquired in the Highlands and LegacyTexas acquisitions, which were initially recorded at fair value. 3 Non-performing TDRs are included in the non-performing assets reported above.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. Average Balances and Yields/Rates (unaudited)



For the Quarters Ended

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017 Loans: (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 2,993,024



$ 3,030,778



$ 2,854,343



$ 2,781,472



$ 2,724,167

Warehouse Purchase Program 1 965,320



1,162,890



1,192,920



1,067,512



818,262

Commercial and industrial 1 1,904,515



1,864,686



1,850,645



1,824,388



1,848,820

Construction and land 270,899



287,965



279,189



278,986



290,856

Consumer real estate 1,227,556



1,206,371



1,176,955



1,126,744



1,090,700

Other consumer 44,891



46,094



47,169



49,721



52,655

Less: deferred fees and allowance for loan loss (62,666)



(65,612)



(70,048)



(68,779)



(65,904)

Total loans held for investment 7,343,539



7,533,172



7,331,173



7,060,044



6,759,556

Loans held for sale 20,988



20,642



23,154



22,581



12,667

Securities 648,534



648,917



652,841



645,605



629,366

Overnight deposits 239,936



223,608



444,310



324,406



332,664

Total interest-earning assets $ 8,252,997



$ 8,426,339



$ 8,451,478



$ 8,052,636



$ 7,734,253

Deposits:

















Interest-bearing demand $ 970,998



$ 925,506



$ 875,097



$ 849,633



$ 855,075

Savings and money market 2,745,192



2,911,726



2,857,790



2,703,291



2,652,866

Time 1,433,307



1,353,467



1,418,108



1,355,681



1,314,607

FHLB advances and other borrowings 877,502



1,007,747



1,178,031



1,142,998



1,040,835

Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,026,999



$ 6,198,446



$ 6,329,026



$ 6,051,603



$ 5,863,383





















Total assets $ 8,682,461



$ 8,865,517



$ 8,889,914



$ 8,491,696



$ 8,172,072

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,576,792



$ 1,568,665



$ 1,481,654



$ 1,410,566



$ 1,341,315

Total deposits $ 6,726,289



$ 6,759,364



$ 6,632,649



$ 6,319,171



$ 6,163,863

Total shareholders' equity $ 973,187



$ 963,512



$ 940,606



$ 914,564



$ 900,118





















Yields/Rates:

















Loans:

















Commercial real estate 5.09 %

5.05 %

5.06 %

5.08 %

5.05 % Warehouse Purchase Program 1 4.23 %

3.95 %

3.82 %

3.70 %

3.50 % Commercial and industrial 1 5.27 %

4.89 %

5.00 %

4.71 %

5.52 % Construction and land 5.17 %

5.04 %

5.16 %

5.12 %

5.18 % Consumer real estate 4.56 %

4.54 %

4.54 %

4.59 %

4.54 % Other consumer 5.62 %

5.67 %

5.64 %

5.57 %

5.51 % Total loans held for investment 4.98 %

4.81 %

4.81 %

4.75 %

4.97 % Loans held for sale 4.04 %

3.92 %

3.89 %

3.99 %

3.85 % Securities 2.51 %

2.45 %

2.36 %

2.40 %

2.35 % Overnight deposits 1.64 %

1.42 %

1.36 %

1.18 %

0.89 % Total interest-earning assets 4.69 %

4.53 %

4.44 %

4.42 %

4.58 % Deposits:

















Interest-bearing demand 0.81 %

0.71 %

0.67 %

0.58 %

0.53 % Savings and money market 0.75 %

0.70 %

0.68 %

0.56 %

0.46 % Time 1.43 %

1.21 %

1.10 %

0.99 %

0.91 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 2.32 %

1.95 %

1.76 %

1.64 %

1.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.15 %

1.02 %

0.97 %

0.86 %

0.76 % Net interest spread 3.54 %

3.51 %

3.47 %

3.56 %

3.82 % Net interest margin 3.85 %

3.78 %

3.71 %

3.77 %

4.00 % Cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing demand) 0.73 %

0.64 %

0.61 %

0.53 %

0.47 %





1 All periods include a reclassification of three Warehouse relationships from the commercial and industrial category to the Warehouse Purchase Program category.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. Supplemental Information- Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)



At or For the Quarters Ended

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017 Reconciliation of Core (non-GAAP) to GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Share (net of estimated tax, except as otherwise noted) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP net income available to common shareholders1 $ 25,687



$ 14,613



$ 28,617



$ 27,837



$ 18,111

Distributed and undistributed earnings to participating securities1 75



47



92



98



79

GAAP net income 25,762



14,660



28,709



27,935



18,190

Insurance settlement proceeds from pre-acquisition fraud2 (1,778)



—



—



—



—

One-time employee bonus related to tax law change2 537



—



—



—



—

(Gain) loss on one-time tax adjustments3 —



13,493



—



—



—

(Gain) on sale of branch locations and land4 —



—



(237)



—



(847)

Core (non-GAAP) net income $ 24,521



$ 28,153



$ 28,472



$ 27,935



$ 17,343

Average shares for basic earnings per share 46,872,333

46,729,160

46,664,233

46,596,467



46,453,658

Basic GAAP earnings per share $ 0.55



$ 0.31



$ 0.61



$ 0.60



$ 0.39

Basic core (non-GAAP) earnings per share $ 0.52



$ 0.60



$ 0.61



$ 0.60



$ 0.37

Average shares for diluted earnings per share 47,564,587

47,290,308

47,158,729

47,005,554



47,060,306

Diluted GAAP earnings per share $ 0.54



$ 0.31



$ 0.61



$ 0.59



$ 0.38

Diluted core (non-GAAP) earnings per share $ 0.52



$ 0.60



$ 0.60



$ 0.59



$ 0.37

Reconciliation of Core (non-GAAP) to GAAP Non-Interest Income and Non-interest Expense (gross of tax)















GAAP non-interest income $ 12,898



$ 6,901



$ 12,226



$ 12,325



$ 12,130

Insurance settlement proceeds from pre-acquisition fraud (2,250)



—



—



—



—

(Gain) on sale of branch locations and land —



—



(365)



—



(1,304)

Core (non-GAAP) non-interest income $ 10,648



$ 6,901



$ 11,861



$ 12,325



$ 10,826

GAAP non-interest expense $ 43,879



$ 40,708



$ 40,295



$ 39,589



$ 39,752

One-time employee bonus related to tax law change (679)



—



—



—



—

Core (non-GAAP) non-interest expense $ 43,200



$ 40,708



$ 40,295



$ 39,589



$ 39,752







1 Unvested share-based awards that contain nonforfeitable rights to dividends (whether paid or unpaid) are participating securities and are included in the computation of GAAP earnings per share pursuant to the two-class method described in ASC 260-10-45-60B. 2 Calculated net of estimated tax using a tax rate of 21% 3 This one-time income tax expense adjustment consists of an adjustment to the Company's deferred tax asset related to the December 22, 2017 enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. 4 Calculated net of estimated tax using a tax rate of 35%



At or For the Quarters Ended

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017 Reconciliation of Core (non-GAAP) to GAAP Efficiency Ratio (gross of tax) (Dollars in thousands) GAAP efficiency ratio:

















Non-interest expense $ 43,879



$ 40,708



$ 40,295



$ 39,589



$ 39,752

Net interest income plus non-interest income 91,511



87,100



91,190



88,045



88,678

Efficiency ratio- GAAP basis 47.95 %

46.74 %

44.19 %

44.96 %

44.83 % Core (non-GAAP) efficiency ratio:

















Core (non-GAAP) non-interest expense $ 43,200



$ 40,708



$ 40,295



$ 39,589



$ 39,752

Net interest income plus core (non-GAAP) non-interest income 89,261



87,100



90,825



88,045



87,374

Efficiency ratio- core (non-GAAP) basis 48.40 %

46.74 %

44.37 %

44.96 %

45.50 %



















Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share:















Total shareholders' equity $ 979,494



$ 959,874



$ 950,092



$ 925,283



$ 899,917

Less: Goodwill (178,559)



(178,559)



(178,559)



(178,559)



(178,559)

Identifiable intangible assets, net (347)



(402)



(463)



(524)



(585)

Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 800,588



$ 780,913



$ 771,070



$ 746,200



$ 720,773

Shares outstanding at end of period 48,264,966

48,117,390

48,040,059

48,009,379



47,940,133





















Book value per share- GAAP $ 20.29



$ 19.95



$ 19.78



$ 19.27



$ 18.77

Tangible book value per share- Non-GAAP 16.59



16.23



16.05



15.54



15.03





















Calculation of Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:















Total assets $ 8,865,624



$ 9,086,196



$ 9,068,612



$ 8,970,375



$ 8,436,542

Less: Goodwill (178,559)



(178,559)



(178,559)



(178,559)



(178,559)

Identifiable intangible assets, net (347)



(402)



(463)



(524)



(585)

Total tangible assets $ 8,686,718



$ 8,907,235



$ 8,889,590



$ 8,791,292



$ 8,257,398





















Equity to assets- GAAP 11.05 %

10.56 %

10.48 %

10.31 %

10.67 % Tangible equity to tangible assets- Non-GAAP 9.22



8.77



8.67



8.49



8.73



Calculation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Equity Ratios (GAAP and Core) (unaudited) Net income $ 25,762



$ 14,660



$ 28,709



$ 27,935



$ 18,190

Core (non-GAAP) net income 24,521



28,153



28,472



27,935



17,343

Average total equity 973,187



963,512



940,606



914,564



900,118

Average total assets 8,682,461



8,865,517



8,889,914



8,491,696



8,172,072

Return on average common shareholders' equity 10.59 %

6.09 %

12.21 %

12.22 %

8.08 % Core (non-GAAP) return on average common shareholders' equity 10.08



11.69



12.11



12.22



7.71

Return on average assets 1.19



0.66



1.29



1.32



0.89

Core (non-GAAP) return on average assets 1.13



1.27



1.28



1.32



0.85



