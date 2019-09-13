LEGACYTEXAS FINANCIAL GROUP SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces an Investigation of LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (LTXB) Over the Proposed Merger of the Company with Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating the proposed merger of LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. ("LegacyTexas" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LTXB) with Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ("PB").

There is no cost or obligation to you.

The firm's investigation focuses on whether LegacyTexas and its Board of Directors violated federal securities laws and/or breached fiduciary duties in relation to the proposed transaction with PB, including whether the solicitation material is misleading and whether the merger consideration undervalues the Company to the detriment of LegacyTexas's shareholders.

If you own common stock in LegacyTexas and wish to obtain additional information about this investigation regarding your investments, you can contact James M. Wilson, Jr., Esq. either via e-mail at jwilson@faruqilaw.com or by telephone at (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330.

