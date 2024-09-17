Legado Capital Advisors launches new Investment Banking and ABS Advisory Practice headed by Victor Mendoza

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legado Capital Advisors, LLC is pleased to announce the official launch of its Investment Banking Practice. The Legado Capital Advisors platform provides leading advisory services to the energy space focusing on Debt Capital Markets, Equity Raises, M&A, A&D and other financing services. The Legado team brings extensive Investment Banking experience in the Oil and Gas space and has advised on over $1.5Bn in Oil and Gas Securitizations since 2022 and over $10 Bn in upstream transactions.

Legado Capital Advisors is headed by Victor Mendoza who is joined by Kyle Bulpitt, Robert Salazar, and Cray Jaeger.

"I'm delighted to announce the launch of Legado Capital Advisors to continue serving our beloved energy industry. This endeavour has been made possible by our key partners and trusted clients who entrust us to deliver tailored solutions to achieve the Companies' goals. We look forward to continue bringing new and bespoke capital into our industry and enabling acquisitions, refinancings, and monetization strategies," said Victor Mendoza, Managing Partner of Legado Capital Advisors.

Securities are offered through Finalis Securities LLC Member FINRA / SIPC. Legado Capital Advisors, LLC is not a registered broker-dealer, and Finalis Securities LLC and Legado Capital Advisors, LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities.

