Legado Capital Successfully Closes $72,000,000 PDP ABS Financing for MidCon Acquisition Platform

"It was a privilege to work with Revolution III and Mountain Capital for this ABS issuance. This transaction sets the framework for future acquisition financings, and we look forward to continuing to work with the Mountain Capital team on future value-creating opportunities with the ABS structure," said Victor Mendoza, Managing Partner of Legado Capital Advisors.

Highlights on the ABS Assets:

340 Producing Wellbores

98.5% Operated

Stable Production Decline

The financing provides long-term, structured capital to support Mountain Capital's continued expansion and reflects growing investor confidence in the sponsor's disciplined acquisition strategy and Revolution III's operational execution.

Legado Capital acted as Sole Structuring Agent, Sole Placement Agent, and Sole Rating Advisor. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP acted as issuer counsel, and Orrick represented investor counsel.

About Legado Capital Advisor

Legado Capital Advisor is a leading advisory and capital solutions firm specializing in structured finance, strategic transactions, investor positioning, and capital markets execution for companies across the oil and gas sector. The firm brings deep industry expertise, a relationship-driven approach, and innovative financial advisory to help clients optimize capital structures and achieve long-term value creation. Securities are offered through Finalis Securities LLC Member FINRA / SIPC. Legado Capital Advisors, LLC is not a registered broker-dealer, and Finalis Securities LLC and Legado Capital Advisors, LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities.

