Legado Capital Successfully Closes Diversified Energy Corporation's $400,000,000 Acquisition Financing ABS Transaction

"It was a pleasure to have worked on this transformative financing with the Diversified team as this ABS was used for direct Acquisition financing without the need of a Bridge Facility, saving time, costs, and ensuring a seamless closing," said Victor Mendoza, Head of Legado Capital Advisors. "This demonstrates the impact and benefits of the ABS product, and it will enable buyers to optimize their cost of capital when looking at acquisitions and sellers to receive top dollar for their assets".

Highlights on the ABS:

$400 million ABS XI note structured as master trust





Private asset backed securitization leveraging DEC's previously announced strategic partnership with The Carlye Group





A tranche notes priced at blended coupon of 5.97%

The financing transaction further strengthens Diversified's capital structure and provides long-term, low-cost funding aligned with the high-quality asset profile of Canvas Energy.

About Legado Capital Advisor

Legado Capital Advisor is a leading advisory and capital solutions firm specializing in structured finance, strategic transactions, investor positioning, and capital markets execution for companies across the oil and gas sector. The firm brings deep industry expertise, a relationship-driven approach, and innovative financial advisory to help clients optimize capital structures and achieve long-term value creation. Securities are offered through Finalis Securities LLC Member FINRA / SIPC. Legado Capital Advisors, LLC is not a registered broker-dealer, and Finalis Securities LLC and Legado Capital Advisors, LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities.

