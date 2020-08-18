Legal & General America Awarded Great Place to Work™ for Fifth Year in a Row

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal & General America (LGA), a top 10 U.S. life insurer, has been certified as a Great Place to Work™ five years in a row by Great Place to Work U.S., a global authority on workplace culture. In fact, 76% of LGA employees say that LGA is a great place to work and most feel a sense of pride about what we accomplish.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™ again," says Barbara Esau, VP, Human Resources at Legal & General America. "We make the employee experience a priority so it means a lot that our people have reported positive experiences with their coworkers, their leaders, and their jobs. This is important because we know that when our employees have high-trust experiences, they are more engaged, drive better business results and make a difference to our customers. This accolade is a tribute to LGA employees and their hard work!"

Additional strengths that contributed to making LGA a Great Place to Work include:

90% of employees feel good about how the company contributes to the community;

86% of employees believe management is honest and ethical in its business practices;

85% of employees agree they were made to feel welcome when joining the company; and

84% of employees feel they are given a lot of responsibility.

About Legal & General America

Legal & General America (LGA) is part of the worldwide Legal & General Group. For over 70 years, the Legal & General America companies have been in the business of providing financial protection through life insurance for American families. The Legal & General America companies are Banner Life Insurance Company and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York. With more than $62 billion in new coverage issued in 2019, LGA is ranked in the top ten of U.S. life insurers and ended 2019 with in excess of $784 billion of coverage in force with 1.3 million U.S. customers. LGA shares Legal & General's independent financial strength ratings: A+ Superior from A. M. Best and AA- Very Strong from Standard and Poor's and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.lgamerica.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work®, headquartered in Oakland, California, is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies of all sizes produce better business results by focusing on the work experience for every employee—our research shows there's a clear and direct relationship between employee engagement and financial performance. Over the past 25 years, we have captured the views of more than 100 million employees globally, helping organizations around the world identify and build high-trust, high-performance cultures. Through our certification programs, we recognize outstanding workplaces and produce Fortune's annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, as well as a variety of other Best Workplace rankings in the United States and in more than 60 other countries. Everything we do is driven by our mission: to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All by the year 2030.

Legal & General America life insurance and retirement products are underwritten and issued by Banner Life Insurance Company, Urbana, MD and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York, Valley Stream, NY. Banner products are distributed in 49 states and in DC. William Penn products are available exclusively in New York; Banner does not solicit business there. The Legal & General America companies are part of the worldwide Legal & General Group.

