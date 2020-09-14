Legal & General America Awards $10,000 Life Lessons Scholarship to Stockton University Junior

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal & General America (LGA), a top ten U.S. life insurer, awarded Nyraysia Robinson, Stockton University junior majoring in environmental science, its annual $10,000 Life Lessons Scholarship. This scholarship, part of non-profit Life Happens' annual program, recognizes students like Robinson for their perseverance following the loss of a parent or guardian with little to no life insurance coverage.

"With this scholarship, I'll be able to continue to keep my promise to my dad to achieve a higher education," said Robinson.

Robinson's life turned upside down when she lost her father to illness. In the wake of his death were medical bills, other debt and a young woman wanting to go to college to pursue her dream of becoming a wildlife biologist. While her mom has worked hard to overcome adversity, the financial strain still exists.

"The greatest peace of mind a person can have is protecting the things that really matter and ensuring those who depend on you are taken care of, " said Mark Holweger, President and CEO of Legal & General America. "We are proud to award this scholarship to Nyraysia, who persevered through a very difficult time and is determined to succeed in her studies and beyond."

Through its annual Life Lessons Scholarship Program, Life Happens recognizes students through scholarships ranging from $5,000 to $20,000, to help pay for their college education. The program started in 2005 and has awarded roughly $2,200,000 to nearly 615 students. LGA has worked with Life Happens for over 10 years on the program.

"Reading these students' stories serves as a reality check for many and reminds us of the importance of life insurance, especially for families. It's not for you, but for those you leave behind. All of us at Life Happens are truly honored to play even a small part in these student's lives. This has been a truly outstanding year for the program with $345,000 being awarded thanks to the support of our sponsors like Legal and General America," said Andrea Englert, manager of Consumer & Industry Programs at Life Happens.

About Legal & General America

Legal & General America (LGA) is part of the worldwide Legal & General Group. For over 70 years, the Legal & General America companies have been in the business of providing financial protection through life insurance for American families. The Legal & General America companies are Banner Life Insurance Company and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York. With more than $62 billion in new coverage issued in 2019, LGA is ranked in the top ten of U.S. life insurers and ended 2019 with in excess of $784 billion of coverage in force with 1.3 million U.S. customers. LGA shares Legal & General's independent financial strength ratings: A+ Superior from A. M. Best and AA- Very Strong from Standard and Poor's and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.lgamerica.com.

About Life Happens

Life Happens is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping consumers take personal financial responsibility through the ownership of life insurance and related products. The organization does not endorse any product, company or insurance advisor. Since its inception in 1994, Life Happens has provided the highest quality, independent and objective information for people seeking help with their insurance buying decisions. The organization supports the insurance industry by providing marketing tools and resources and convening the industry each September for Life Insurance Awareness Month. Life Happens is supported by more than 140 of the nation's leading insurance company and financial services organizations. To learn more, visit lifehappens.org.

Legal & General America life insurance and retirement products are underwritten and issued by Banner Life Insurance Company, Urbana, MD and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York, Valley Stream, NY. Banner products are distributed in 49 states and in DC. William Penn products are available exclusively in New York; Banner does not solicit business there. The Legal & General America companies are part of the worldwide Legal & General Group.

