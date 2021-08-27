Legal & General America earns Great Place To Work™ Certification for Sixth Consecutive Year

"At LGA we know that success is much more than the bottom line. We work hard to create an inclusive culture with the needs of our employees at the forefront of our efforts. By surveying all of our associates we ensure their voices are heard. I am elated to receive this certification for our sixth consecutive year; it is a testament to all of our dedicated employees whose efforts make LGA's achievements possible while advancing our company into the future." said Barbara Esau, VP of Human Resources at LGA.

88% of employees said they feel good about how the company contributes to the community

"The Great Place To Work Certification isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. Earning this designation means that LGA is one of the best employers in the country as determined by employees."

Strengths that contributed to LGA's Certification™ include:

85% indicated management is honest and ethical in its business practices

84% agreed they were made to feel welcome when joining the company

82% believed that people care about each other

About Legal & General America

LGA is part of the worldwide Legal & General Group. For over 70 years, the Legal & General America companies have provided financial protection through life insurance for American families. With more than $57 billion in new coverage issued in 2020, LGA is ranked in the top five of U.S. life insurers. For more information, please visit https://www.lgamerica.com/about-us/careers.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work®, is a global people analytics and consulting firm, helping companies of all sizes produce better business results by focusing on the work experience for every employee—Over the past 25 years, we have captured the views of more than 100 million employees globally, helping organizations around the world identify and build high-trust, high-performance cultures.

Legal & General America life insurance and retirement products are underwritten and issued by Banner Life Insurance Company, Urbana, MD and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York, Valley Stream, NY. Banner products are distributed in 49 states and in DC. William Penn products are available exclusively in New York; Banner does not solicit business there. The Legal & General America companies are part of the worldwide Legal & General Group.

SOURCE Legal & General America (LGA)

