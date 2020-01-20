Legal & General America Raises $940,000 for Charity through its Annual Charitable Giving Campaign

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal & General America (LGA) has raised $940,000 through its Annual Charitable Giving Campaign. A portion of the funds raised will be donated to Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership (SHIP) of Frederick County, as well as hundreds of others chosen by LGA employees. The campaign kicked off on Oct. 21, 2019, and ran through Nov. 8, 2019.

As part of its annual campaign, LGA employees raised $470,000 with the help of local community members. Employees were able to pledge to a charity of their choice, while in-house fundraising events benefited SHIP. LGA matched the amount raised by employees bringing the total to $940,000.

"Our employees' commitment to charities of their choice and the Frederick County community is absolutely astounding. Our Frederick office is home to approximately 600 employees, on-site and remote, who are responsible for raising nearly half a million dollars in just a few weeks," said President & CEO of LGA's Insurance Division Mark Holweger. "We are excited to support such a deserving charity like SHIP."

In school year 2018-19, homeless students were found in 61 out of the 66 schools in the Frederick County School System (FCPS). This issue cuts across all grades, all ethnicities and the numbers continue to grow each school year. The Frederick County community came together in late 2013 after learning that there are literally hundreds of children within FCPS that are encountering homelessness each year. SHIP has taken the initiative as a community and has partnered with individuals, organizations, human service agencies, businesses, and government to advocate and provide for these forgotten and often-overlooked children.

"At the conclusion of school year 2018-19, there were 853 students enrolled in FCPS schools who had experienced homelessness sometime during that school year. What's most worrying is the significant increase in unaccompanied homeless youth, those no longer under the direct care of a parent or legal guardian," said Executive Director of SHIP Ed Hinde. "With the funds raised through the efforts of LGA employees, SHIP is able to provide food, clothing, shelter and counseling services for these children. We are eternally grateful."

About Legal & General America

Legal & General America (LGA) is part of the worldwide Legal & General Group. For over 70 years, the Legal & General America companies have been in the business of providing financial protection through life insurance for American families. The Legal & General America companies are Banner Life Insurance Company and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York. With more than $58 billion in new coverage issued in 2018, LGA is ranked in the top ten of U.S. life insurers and ended 2018 with in excess of $734 billion of coverage in force with 1.3 million U.S. customers. LGA shares Legal & General's independent financial strength ratings: A+ Superior from A. M. Best and AA- Very Strong from Standard and Poor's and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.lgamerica.com.

SOURCE Legal & General America (LGA)

Related Links

https://www.lgamerica.com

