Legal & General America Raises over $900,000 for Charity through its Annual Charitable Giving Campaign

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal & General America (LGA) has raised over $900,000 through its Annual Charitable Giving Campaign. A portion of the funds raised will be donated to Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County, as well as hundreds of other charities chosen by LGA employees. The campaign, which was fully digital this year due to the pandemic, kicked off on Oct. 26, 2020 and ran through Nov. 6, 2020. The expected final amount raised is on track to exceed last year's campaign.

"Our Frederick office is home to over 600 employees who are committed to their local community. It is amazing to see this dedicated group of people raise so much for deserving charities," said Mark Holweger, President and CEO of LGA. "We are thrilled to support Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County."

Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County is a non-profit organization that provides young people with a club of their own, providing quality out-of-school programs in a safe, friendly, and inclusive environment. Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County focuses on positive values in the relationships that club members have with each other and the staff. The goal is for each club member to make appropriate choices in their physical, personal, social, emotional, vocational, and spiritual lives. Since March, the Club has remained open for children of essential personnel and remains open for those families and other kids that "need it most".

As part of its annual campaign, LGA employees raised over $450,000 with the help of local community members. Employees were able to pledge to a charity of their choice, while in-house fundraising events benefited Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County. LGA matched the amount raised by employees bringing the total to over $900,000.

"We are humbled by the generosity of the LGA employees," said Lisa McDonald, Executive Director of Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County. "LGA is an incredible partner. Now more than ever, we need to support our children and families through this challenging year. Investments in the children are investments in our future."

The theme of the 2020 campaign was "Building Great Futures", which was inspired by the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County. "When we learned about the amazing work that the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County does in our local area and how much we could do to support their cause in this most difficult of years, we knew we were making a great choice for our designated charity. We were also excited to rise to the challenge of running a virtual charity campaign - a first for our company - and through the use of some new tools and some creative thinking, together with LGA's strong commitment to charity and the generous support of our LGA team, we were able to achieve great things," says Steven Burton, Vice President of Digital Customer Experience and Marketing Analytics and Chairperson of the 2020 LGA Charity Campaign.

About Legal & General America

Legal & General America (LGA) is part of the worldwide Legal & General Group. For over 70 years, the Legal & General America companies have been in the business of providing financial protection through life insurance for American families. The Legal & General America companies are Banner Life Insurance Company and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York. With more than $62 billion in new coverage issued in 2019, LGA is ranked in the top ten of U.S. life insurers and ended 2019 with in excess of $784 billion of coverage in force with 1.3 million U.S. customers. LGA shares Legal & General's independent financial strength ratings: A+ Superior from A. M. Best and AA- Very Strong from Standard and Poor's and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.lgamerica.com.

Legal & General America life insurance and retirement products are underwritten and issued by Banner Life Insurance Company, Urbana, MD and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York, Valley Stream, NY. Banner products are distributed in 49 states and in DC. William Penn products are available exclusively in New York; Banner does not solicit business there. The Legal & General America companies are part of the worldwide Legal & General Group.

