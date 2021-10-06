Legal & General America Welcomes Farron Blanc as VP of Brokerage Distribution & Strategy

Blanc brings over 18 years of experience to LGA, well-known for his roles as a successful venture-backed start-up founder, BCG strategy consultant, and life insurance president with deep Asian and North American start-up and corporate experience. Previously, Blanc served as Co-Founder & CEO of Gerry Care, Inc., a start-up focused on improving the accountability and affordability for families seeking long term care. He has been recognized as one of the "20 Insurance Innovators to Know" by Digital Insurance and was named a top 35 young executive by Intelligent Insurer.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Term Life insurance market leader, Legal & General America," said Farron Blanc, VP of Brokerage Distribution & Strategy. "My prior experience of leading agile teams to build, iterate and scale digital, data-driven tech within regulated industries aligns with how LGA is continuing to invest in an ever-changing industry. By continuing to advance our digital platform we can help our business partners and brokerage customers grow their business, create delightful experiences, and ultimately provide protection to millions of Americans."

"We are delighted to have Farron join LGA," said Jennifer Torneden, SVP of Sales, Marketing & Strategic Growth. "His unique background in advising and scaling insurtech companies from the ground up and significant corporate consulting experience brings enormous value to us as we continue to accelerate business growth in the North American market."

About Legal & General America

Legal & General America is part of the worldwide Legal & General Group. For over 70 years, the Legal & General America companies have been in the business of providing financial protection through life insurance for American families. The Legal & General America companies are Banner Life Insurance Company and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York. With more than $57 billion in new coverage issued in 2020, LGA is ranked in the top ten of U.S. life insurers and ended 2020 with in excess of $782 billion of coverage in force with 1.5 million U.S. customers. LGA shares Legal & General's independent financial strength ratings: A+ Superior from A. M. Best and AA- Very Strong from Standard and Poor's and Fitch. For more information, please visit https://www.lgamerica.com.

Legal & General America life insurance and retirement products are underwritten and issued by Banner Life Insurance Company, Urbana, MD and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York, Valley Stream, NY. Banner products are distributed in 49 states and in DC. William Penn products are available exclusively in New York; Banner does not solicit business there. The Legal & General America companies are part of the worldwide Legal & General Group.

SOURCE Legal & General America (LGA)