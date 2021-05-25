Legal & General America Wins Progress Sitefinity 2021 Website of the Year Award in Financial Services

Legal & General America wins Website of the Year Award in financial services Tweet this

Reflecting on the award, Sarah Bennett, VP Head of Marketing at LGA said "When building our presence in the marketplace we always strive to deliver meaningful experiences for our customers and to help them achieve their financial goals. We're really proud of winning this award as recognition of the work we are doing to make life insurance more accessible and easier to understand as part of our mission to protect more families."

Progress Sitefinity is a cloud-enabled digital experience platform that empowers developers and marketers to leverage content management and data-driven insights to deliver, optimize and scale personalized omnichannel user experiences. With Sitefinity, organizations build and manage innovative, engaging customer experiences with capabilities that streamline marketing and development tasks, simplify common technical challenges and enhance the customer journey. Progress Sitefinity is complemented by a portfolio of Progress solutions - from front-end UI to intelligent decisioning to data connectivity and more, to deliver seamless, integrated experiences across the business.

"Congratulations to Legal & General America on this incredible achievement," said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. "Not only does 2021 mark the awards' 10th anniversary, but it's also a year in which our customers and partners have had to quickly adapt their experiences to meet pandemic-related challenges that no one could have anticipated. It's inspiring to see how today's winners are transforming their industries, and in many cases bettering lives, using Progress technologies."

The 2021 Website of the Year Awards winners were evaluated across six categories of criteria – visual design, content, layout and navigation, complexity, innovation and significance – and selected through public voting with more than 5,600 votes cast. For more information, visit the "Website of the Year Awards" page.

About Legal & General America

Legal & General America is part of the worldwide Legal & General Group. For over 70 years, the Legal & General America companies have been in the business of providing financial protection through life insurance for American families. The Legal & General America companies are Banner Life Insurance Company and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York. With more than $57 billion in new coverage issued in 2020, LGA is ranked in the top five of US life insurers and ended 2020 with in excess of $782 billion of coverage in force with 1.5 million US customers. LGA shares Legal & General's independent financial strength ratings: A+ Superior from A. M. Best and AA- Very Strong from Standard and Poor's and Fitch. For more information, please visit https://www.lgamerica.com.

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure – leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com .

Legal & General America life insurance and retirement products are underwritten and issued by Banner Life Insurance Company, Urbana, MD and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York, Valley Stream, NY. Banner products are distributed in 49 states and in DC. William Penn products are available exclusively in New York; Banner does not solicit business there. The Legal & General America companies are part of the worldwide Legal & General Group.

