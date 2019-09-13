Legal 1031 Exchange Services, LLC, promotes James T. Walther, Esq. to General Counsel

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal 1031 Exchange Services, LLC ("Legal 1031"), a division of Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the leading title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States, today announced the promotion of James T. Walther, Esq., LL.M. to the position of General Counsel.

KV recently completed an acquisition of Legal 1031, the largest independent 1031 exchange services provider in the Eastern United States and merged the company with its qualified intermediary, KV 1031 Exchange, a transaction that significantly expanded KV's presence in the 1031 exchange industry and creates an enormous growth opportunity for the company.

James will be based out of Legal 1031's office in Melville, NY where he will support the other members of the Legal 1031 leadership team in business operations and growth strategy. In addition, he will continue to be a resource to Legal 1031's clients and their advisors for 1031 exchange transactions ranging from basic to extremely complex.

Prior to working for Legal 1031, James worked for a Philadelphia law firm where he advised and represented clients in a wide array of legal matters, including real estate matters, commercial litigation, and employment matters. James received an LL.M. in Taxation (Master of Laws) from Temple University's Beasley School of Law with an accompanying Certificate in Employee Benefits. He received his JD from Rutgers School of Law and received a BA in Political Science from Stonybrook University. James is also a Certified Real Estate Continuing Education Instructor in the State of New Jersey.

Todd R. Pajonas, President of Legal 1031 stated, "James' skill, diverse legal experience, and Master of Laws in Taxation, make him a perfect fit for this position."

Matt Scheriff, Executive Vice President of Legal 1031, added, "Our goal to expand Legal 1031's footprint nationally requires a strong General Counsel. We believe that James is the right person to help Legal 1031 achieve its goals."

After a strategic investment by $20Bn private equity firm Stone Point Capital (www.stonepoint.com) in 2016, Kensington Vanguard has continued to position itself to be a consolidator in the title insurance and 1031 exchange markets through financial strength and leadership in both the commercial and residential markets.

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:

Commercial Division is a market leader in handling the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of property owners, developers, REITs, private equity funds, law firms, family offices and institutional lenders.

is a market leader in handling the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of property owners, developers, REITs, private equity funds, law firms, family offices and institutional lenders. Residential Division provides title and settlement services for residential purchases and refinances driven by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service.

provides title and settlement services for residential purchases and refinances driven by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service. 1031 Exchange Services Division – Legal 1031's seasoned experts and Certified Exchange Specialists provide clients and their advisors with unparalleled IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services, enabling them to preserve wealth and achieve their business goals through the deferral of the capital gains tax they would recognize upon the sale of their business or investment property.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, headquartered in New York City with offices in Florida, New Jersey, Virginia and Texas, is one of the largest full‐service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States. Resulting from a 2008 merger between Kensington National Land Services, LLC and Vanguard Title Agency, Inc. (both founded in 2002), Kensington Vanguard provides commercial and residential title insurance, settlement, escrow and 1031 exchange services. Operating in all 50 states, the Company serves as agent to the nation's largest and most prestigious title insurance underwriters. For more information, visit www.kvnational.com.

