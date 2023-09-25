Legal Aid of North Carolina empowers survivors to 'Break the Silence' during Domestic Violence Awareness Month with new awareness campaign

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the increase in domestic violence throughout the state, Legal Aid of North Carolina announced today the launch of its new Breaking the Silence: Abuse Affects Us All campaign. The campaign's focus is amplifying survivor stories and increasing awareness of domestic violence resources available to survivors. During Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, the campaign will also focus on increasing awareness and education statewide.

"Domestic violence is on the rise throughout the state of North Carolina and this is a sensitive topic that impacts so many of us," said TeAndra Miller, project manager of Legal Aid North Carolina's Domestic Violence Prevention Initiative. "We want to empower survivors with resources to break the silence surrounding domestic violence and encourage others to get involved through our pledge campaign."

From 2019 to 2021, there were more than 138,300 reports of assaults committed by former intimate partners or family members, according to the Criminal Justice Analysis Center, North Carolina's Statistical Analysis Center. Additionally, within the first six months of this year, 39 domestic violence homicides have been reported, according to the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence Fatality Report.

The Break the Silence: Abuse Affects Us All campaign includes:

An interactive website stopthecyclenc.org with resources for survivors

Compelling creative statewide outreach to increase awareness of services that are available through Legal Aid of North Carolina for survivors

for survivors A powerful documentary that provides an intimate look at stories of domestic violence survivors in North Carolina and a series of documentary screenings throughout the state to uplift and provide survivors with resources

and a series of documentary screenings throughout the state to uplift and provide survivors with resources A Break the Silence: Abuse Affects Us All pledge to engage and educate families, loved ones and allies

For more information, visit stopthecyclenc.org/pledge.

About Legal Aid of North Carolina

Rooted in more than 40 years of experience, Legal Aid of North Carolina has provided legal assistance to any victim of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, regardless of income or immigration status. Legal Aid of North Carolina is a statewide, nonprofit law firm that provides free legal services in civil matters to low-income people in order to ensure equal access to justice and to remove legal barriers to economic opportunity. Learn more at legalaidnc.org.

Media Contact:

Dena Vang

(414) 644-0229

[email protected]

SOURCE Legal Aid of North Carolina