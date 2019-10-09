Legal Aid Programs of Broward County to Host 18th Annual For the Public Good Annual Fundraiser

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Aid Programs of Broward County are hosting the 18th Annual For the Public Good Annual Fundraiser to honor Howard Finkelstein, Broward County Public Defender, for his life-long commitment to ensuring equal access to justice and his career in public service. The annual fundraiser will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 6 p.m. at The Signature Grand (6900 State Road 84, Davie, FL 33317).

"Now in its 18th year, this annual fundraiser celebrates members of the community who demonstrate outstanding efforts to change lives and serve the public good," said Jeffrey Wank, Esq., Board Chair of the Legal Aid Programs in Broward. "This year, we are highlighting Broward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein for serving the underprivileged and underserved in Broward County for many years," said Wank.

Event attendees will enjoy a cocktail reception, two complimentary drink tickets, and a silent auction, followed by the program with a seated dinner and live auction emceed by WSVN's Brian Entin. All proceeds from the event will benefit an estimated 20,000 low-income individuals and families, including children, seniors, veterans, homeless individuals, survivors of domestic violence and other crimes, unaccompanied immigrant minors, and persons living with HIV/AIDS by enabling Legal Aid Programs of Broward to continue to provide free civil legal representation, advice, and education.

"We thank this year's sponsors for their gracious donations and for making an event of this magnitude possible," continued Jeffrey Wank, Esq.

This year's sponsors include Birnbaum, Lippman & Gregoire, PLLC; JM Family Enterprises, Inc.; Jacquelyn & Bruce Rogow; Setnor Byer Insurance & Risk; Shutts; Talenfeld Law; Tripp Scott, Attorneys at Law; Win Leavitt & Sharon Bourassa, Esq.; Broward County Bar Association; Buchanan, Ingersoll & Rooney PC; Florida Power & Light; H. Collins Forman, Esq.; Gunster; Keiser University; Kelley Kronenberg, Attorneys at Law; Kim Vaughan Lerner, LLP; Rhoda and Stephen Moss; Valley National Bank; Van Horn Law Group; Young Lawyers Section of BCBA; Brenda D. Forman, Broward County Clerk of Court; Shendell & Pollock, P.L.; Signature Grand; St. Thomas University School of Law; Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman, P.L; 4imprint; Barboza Law & Associates, P.A.; Centennial Bank; Chorowski & Clary, P.A.; Haliczer, Pettis & Schwamm, P.A.; Lorna Brown-Burton, Esq.; Carlos E. Sandoval P.A.; Fiske & Company; The Quackenbush Law Firm; Rajtar & Associates, P.A.; Transworld Business Advisors; and Veritext Legal Solutions.

Tickets are $125 for the first 100 tickets and $150 thereafter. To purchase tickets and for more information on sponsorships, visit http://bit.ly/LegalAid2019PublicGood or call (954) 736-2423.

ABOUT COAST TO COAST LEGAL AID OF SOUTH FLORIDA

Coast to Coast Legal Aid of South Florida (CCLA) is a nonprofit law firm established in 2003 and funded, in part, by the Legal Services Corporation. The mission is to improve the lives of low income persons in our community through advocacy, education, representation, and empowerment.

ABOUT LEGAL AID SERVICE OF BROWARD COUNTY

Legal Aid Service of Broward County (LAS) is a nonprofit law firm established in 1973. The mission is to provide high quality free civil legal advice, representation, and education to the poor of Broward County so as to improve the lifestyle and living conditions of the low income community and to encourage self-sufficiency.

Legal Aid Service of Broward County (LAS) and Coast to Coast Legal Aid of South Florida (CCLA) are 501(c)(3) corporations registered with the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer services (LAS #SC-02337 and CCLA #CH19226). All donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. A copy of the official registration and financial information may be obtained from the Division of Consumer Services by calling toll-free 1-800-435-7352 within the state OR VISITING WWW.FRESHFROMFLORIDA.COM. Registration does not imply endorsement, approval, or recommendation by the State.

