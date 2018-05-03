Legal and Healthcare Expert Theresa Donovan Joins Recovery Centers of America at Danvers as Quality Manager

"Theresa's legal and healthcare expertise, along with her desire to help others on their journey to sobriety, makes her an ideal fit for our growing Danvers team," said Recovery Centers of America-Danvers CEO Laura Ames. "We have no greater responsibility than the care and safety of every individual we treat and employ."

Prior to joining RCA, Donovan served as program director for Vinfen Corporation, where she managed administration, regulatory compliance, and clinical operation of group residences for adults with developmental disabilities. Before that, she was a QI Support Coordinator at The May Institute, a nonprofit organization that provides educational and rehabilitative services to individuals with autism spectrum disorder and developmental disabilities. Donovan continues her support of The May Institute, Inc. as a volunteer attorney. In this capacity, she works closely with individuals to ensure that they receive fair and just legal services for issues involving civil law, health insurance and healthcare policy.

Donovan earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Northeastern University and a Juris Doctor degree and health law certificate from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. She resides in Malden.

RCA provides quality addiction treatment that is accessible and affordable – including medically-monitored detoxification, inpatient treatment and outpatient treatment – throughout Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Maryland. The company is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America provides a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment. We are in-network with most major insurance providers, resulting in improved access to affordable care and reduced out of pocket expenses for individuals and families seeking addiction treatment. We provide our patients with individualized, evidence-based treatment plans which pave the way for long-term success. Our comprehensive Family Program is included in each patient's treatment plan and is designed to help families and patients heal and recover, together.

Our centers for addiction medicine are located in your neighborhood so it's easy for families to participate in the treatment process and to access care 24/7. Being in your neighborhood allows us to provide our patients with continuity across all levels of care, from detox and residential to outpatient and recovery support meetings – right in the neighborhoods where you live and work.

