Legal-Bay Announces $105MM Fund to Pay for Negligence Claims in California Wildfires

PARADISE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Bay Lawsuit Funding reports that residents of northern California who have been affected by the slew of recent wildfires can apply for aid through the Wildfire Assistance Program. The $105 million fund was approved by the judge during PG&E's Chapter 11 case, and will be made available via the company's cash reserves.

While the funding has been approved for victims of the 2017 wildfires and 2018's Camp Fire, payouts may be delayed due to even more disasters that have plagued the area. Numerous new wildfire claims have been filed, and the number of people affected ranks in the thousands. Even though settlements may be drastically delayed, Legal-Bay is still offering pre-settlement funding for families in need of an immediate cash advance.

If you need an immediate cash advance against your pending wildfire lawsuit, you can apply at: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com or call: 877.571.0405

It is difficult to prove negligence on the part of the utility companies. There must be strong evidence showing blatant irresponsibility and lack of reason when it comes to wildfire prevention. But Legal-Bay believes that with the recent court verdicts, wildfire legislation, and PG&E's outright admission of guilt, plaintiffs stand a great chance of coming out ahead.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented on the recent uptick in wildfire lawsuits, "The victims of these horrific tragedies have already suffered enough, but now they are forced to wait it out as their lawsuits lag in the court system. In the meantime, pre settlement funding is available to plaintiffs who need money now to survive until their wildfire lawsuit makes it to trial. People need to rebuild their homes and their lives, and Legal-Bay is happy to help in any small way we can."

Legal-Bay's funding programs are non-recourse, which means you only repay the settlement advance if you win your case. None of the programs should be considered to be a lawsuit loan, lawsuit loans, settlement loans, settlement loan, pre-settlement loans, or a pre-settlement loan.

