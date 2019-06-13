Legal-Bay Announces Expansion of Personal Injury Loan Department

MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the premier Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are preparing for an upsurge of new personal injury loans in 2019.

The courts have been seeing an increase in the number of personal injury claims lately, which means there could be a potential backlog until cases get settled. Legal-Bay believes plaintiffs shouldn't be left waiting for the money they have coming to them, and is expanding their personal injury loan department in order to accommodate litigants who would rather opt for presettlement funding.

Plaintiffs looking to obtain personal injury loans from lawsuits involving car, truck, and boat accidents, medical malpractice, and premise liability are filing at a rate previously not seen before. Legal-Bay's personal injury team is prepared to keep up with the influx. They are one of the leading lawsuit funding companies in the industry, and offer a very fast approval process.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented on the company's readiness, "The personal injury backlog of cases nationally continues to grow. This is causing more and more delays in settlement amounts from the insurance companies. We have expanded our staffing needs to accommodate fast approvals and fundings on car accident and personal injury cases as well as all non-commercial litigation cases."

