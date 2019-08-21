Legal-Bay Announces Personal Injury Loans at All Time High

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the premier Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they have been inundated with a flood of new personal injury cases in 2019. Plaintiffs with cases including car, truck, and boat accidents, medical malpractice, and premise liability are filing at a rate previously not seen before.

With the noticeable increase in the number of personal injury claims filed this year, it means there could be a potential backlog in the courts until cases get settled. Legal-Bay believes plaintiffs shouldn't be left waiting for the money they have coming to them, and is expanding their personal injury loan department in order to accommodate litigants who would rather opt for presettlement funding.

Legal-Bay's personal injury team is prepared to keep up with the influx. They are one of the leading lawsuit funding companies in the industry, and offer a very fast approval process.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented on the company's readiness, "With so many new personal injury lawsuits being held up in the courts, plaintiffs may be waiting a long time for a final ruling on their case. Legal-Bay has committed to getting cash to the many plaintiffs that need funding now, without having to wait for their lawsuits to settle."

If you have an active lawsuit and need legal funding, Legal-Bay may be able to assist you immediately.

Legal-Bay's non-recourse pre-settlement funding programs are not a lawsuit funding loan, lawsuit loans, presettlement loan, presettlement loans, pre-settlement loan, or pre-settlement loans as many clients may think. Pre settlement funding is merely an immediate cash allowance given in advance of a plaintiff's impending monetary award. The cash advance is risk-free, as the money does not need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case.

