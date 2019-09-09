Legal-Bay Announces that PG&E has Established a $105MM Fund to Pay for Negligence Claims in California Wildfires

PARADISE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Bay Lawsuit Funding reports that as of last month, residents of northern California who have been displaced by the 2017 wildfires and 2018 Camp Fire can apply for aid through the Wildfire Assistance Program. The $105 million fund was approved by the judge during PG&E's Chapter 11 case, and will be made available via the company's cash reserves. It is intended to help the uninsured and/or anyone who needs financial assistance with housing costs or even daily living expenses while they rebuild their lives. Applications for funding are now open.

Supplemental payments will be distributed to families who are facing extraordinary hardship and loss in communities that were severely impacted by the fires. But even before then, applicants can request a "Basic Unmet Needs" payment of $5000 per household upon establishing that they've met the basic eligibility requirements. But for victims of such a devastating disaster, $5000 is not nearly enough.

If you have filed a wildfire lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against your pending settlement, you can apply for presettlement funding

The victims of California's "Camp Fire" had filed suit against the PG&E Corporation, alleging that the utility company was responsible for the fire that has killed and injured hundreds of people and destroyed nearly 19,000 homes and businesses. It is the deadliest fire in the state's history.

The Camp Fire has caused irreparable damage to the town of Paradise, about 175 miles north of San Francisco. The flames spread throughout the town and surrounding areas, causing devastating property damage and personal injury, and in the case of at least 85 people, even death.

The plaintiffs allege that PG&E failed to properly maintain, repair, and replace its equipment, and that such conduct contributed to the cause of the devastating Camp Fire. The lawsuit also addresses how the state pays for damages caused by wildfires generated by faulty utility company equipment.

PG&E has apologized for starting the fire, and established the $105 million fund to resolve the many lawsuits the company is facing. The global settlement applies to all lawsuits filed regarding the Northern California Wildfires of 2017 and the Camp Fire of 2018. There was a concern that PG&E would seek recovery costs from its customers in the form of inflated pricing, but that notion has since been dispelled.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed new legislation into law last month which also establishes a general insurance fund to pay for damages caused by utility companies. He believes the new law will enact safer and more reliable energy sources along with guaranteeing that wildfire victims don't get shoved to the sidelines and forgotten. The state has pushed for cleaner energy sources, and this latest PG&E debacle gives California a good argument for progressing forward.

The filing deadline is November 15, 2019. If claims are not filed by this date, plaintiffs will not be able to recover damages. If you have not yet filed your Camp Fire lawsuit against PG&E and need help finding a lawyer or law firm that specializes in wildfire lawsuits, Legal-Bay will be able to offer referrals.

It is difficult to prove negligence on the part of the utility companies. There must be strong evidence of a utility company showing blatant irresponsibility and lack of reason when it comes to wildfire prevention. But Legal-Bay believes that with the recent court verdicts, wildfire legislation, and PG&E's outright admission of guilt, plaintiffs stand a great chance of coming out ahead.

The victims of this horrific tragedy have already suffered enough, but now they are forced to wait it out as their lawsuits lag in the court system. Victims of this preventable disaster need to rebuild their homes and their lives.

