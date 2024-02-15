Legal-Bay Dedicates New Web Page Focusing on Cases Involving Pedestrian Accidents

News provided by

Legal-Bay, LLC

15 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Lawsuit Cash Advance Firm reaffirms their dedication to victims of pedestrian accidents, including personal injury and negligence lawsuits for any type of incident where pedestrians suffered injuries due to no fault of their own. 

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Lawsuit Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are focusing more heavily on cases involving pedestrian accidents. These cases include any kind of pedestrian incident resulting in personal injury due to no fault of their own. Some of the cases Legal-Bay will evaluate for pre-settlement funding, settlement loan, or a settlement cash advance involve: fractures, intersection accidents, distracted driving, speeding, crosswalk accidents, bus accidents, hit and runs, bike accidents, fractures, traumatic brain injuries, cases involving internal injuries or spinal injuries, negligence, weather conditions, involvement or impairment due to alcohol and drugs, amputation, back pain, wrongful death, drunk driving, failure to yield, cases involving soft tissue injury or crush injuries, cuts and bruises, slipped discs from accident, pedestrians struck while stepping onto crosswalk, head injuries, or incidents involving drivers that disobey traffic signs or signals.

The list of cases that Legal-Bay funds for pre-settlement cash advances or settlement funding is extensive. However, even cases not listed above are eligible for a free case evaluation, as Legal-Bay has extensive experience with all types of pedestrian accident cases. This includes any incident involving personal injury, negligence, or misconduct when it comes to obeying pedestrian rules, rights, and laws.

Each year, there are upwards of 70K pedestrian injuries reported across the country, with approximately 5-7K deaths. Drunk drivers account for nearly half of these figures, but even sober drivers can be held accountable if they are distracted drivers. Distracted driving typically involves texting, snapchatting, using social media while driving, or generally breaking any traffic laws meant to protect pedestrians and other citizens.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay commented, "With the advent of scooters, mopeds, bike lanes, and more pedestrian traffic, we are unfortunately seeing more pedestrian accidents, and need for funding of these cases has risen as well. Our new page is an increased dedication to awareness for pedestrian accident victims."   

When pedestrians suffer physical harm under these circumstances, they are entitled to compensation for the injuries that result. Damages include medical expenses and a portion of lost wages, if applicable. Depending on the liability found, a judgment in the pedestrian's favor is often found when filing a lawsuit against the negligent or irresponsible driver's insurance. Financially, the monetary award can be extremely valuable, allowing the plaintiff to recover from trauma, pain, and suffering along with other non-economic losses.

If you find yourself wondering, "Can I sue if I've been hit by a car?" or "Can I file a lawsuit if I've been struck by a vehicle crossing a crosswalk?" or "Can I sue if I was hit on a bike?" you should contact an attorney if you haven't already. Legal-Bay not only offers generous cash advances prior to lawsuit settlements, but they also work with personal injury attorneys who could consider your case.

To learn more about Legal-Bay's pedestrian accident funding programs, please call 877.571.0405 to speak with one of their courteous and knowledgeable staff. Or, visit their website dedicated to pedestrian accident cases, at: https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/pedestrian-accident.php

Legal-Bay has nearly two decades of experience with funding pedestrian lawsuits and can quickly verify your claim and evaluate your specific case. The case evaluations are free, and the pre-settlement or settlement cash advance contract is typically turned around within hours. If you've already contacted a lawyer and file suit, don't hesitate to contact Legal-Bay today. You don't need to wait for your anticipated settlement money to start paying your bills today. Even if you don't have a lawyer, Legal-Bay can assist you with finding one so you can receive the full and fair compensation you deserve.

Legal-Bay will consider all cases, even those that have been turned down by other lawsuit loan companies or lawsuit funding firms. On top of that, the lawsuit cash advances are recourse-free, meaning you only have to pay back the pre-settlement loan or settlement money if you win your case. With all this considered, there is zero risk for the client, as you only pay back the pedestrian accident loan if and when you win your case.

Legal-Bay is known as "the best lawsuit loan company out there" for a reason. Although, Legal-Bay reminds plaintiffs their funding programs are not lawsuit loans at all. They are simply cash advances designed to provide immediate relief prior to a final suit settlement.

To apply right now for your pedestrian accident lawsuit loan, pedestrian incident lawsuit cash advance, bike accident loan, crosswalk accident lawsuit cash advance, or pedestrian struck by vehicle funding, please call Legal-Bay's 24-hour hotline at 877.571.0405 or visit Legal-Bay's website geared toward these types of cases, at: https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/pedestrian-accident.php

Contact:

Chris Janish, CEO

Ph. 877.571.0405

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC

Also from this source

Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Leaders in Fastest Commercial Truck Accident Funding Approvals

Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Leaders in Fastest Commercial Truck Accident Funding Approvals

Legal-Bay, the premier Pre-Settlement Funding Company, cautions drivers that commercial truck roadway accidents are on the rise. Winter weather may...
Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Announces Renewed Focus on Wrongful Termination Cases

Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Announces Renewed Focus on Wrongful Termination Cases

Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, reports today that a large portion of their pre-settlement cash advance funding capital will be...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.