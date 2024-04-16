Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Reports $28MM Payout to Family of Riker's Island Inmate Due to Guards' Negligence is Largest City Payout of Infamous Jail Complex in History

Pre-Settlement Funding Company is a leader in prison abuse cases throughout the country; says lack of proper training for corrections officers is leaving prisons open to future liability cases.

BRONXVILLE, N.Y., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the pre settlement funding company, announced today that the city of New York has agreed to pay out $28+ million to the family of Nicholas Feliciano, a Riker's Island inmate who was left severely brain damaged after a botched suicide attempt. The incident caused charges to be brought against four of the correctional officers on duty who allegedly stood by as spectators, doing nothing to intervene—for over seven minutes—as the man hung from the ceiling of his cell.

The series of events began with Nicholas Feliciano's parole violation in November 2019. In spite of his documented history of mental illness, he was placed in general population at Riker's. Nine days later, he attempted to hang himself in his cell. According to court transcripts, the guards saw what he was trying to do and did nothing to stop it. Feliciano was only saved because a jail captain caught the event on a surveillance camera and intervened. The incident left him severely incapacitated; Feliciano cannot stand on his own nor feed himself, he suffers from short-term memory loss, and he can barely speak. He will need assisted care for the rest of his life.

The $28 million settlement ranks as one of the highest civil rights payouts in the city's history, and the highest ever paid out on behalf of the Riker's Island Correctional Facility.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented on the case, "It is a shame to think that had the C.O.'s on Rikers acted accordingly that this young man's fate might have been much different. The case settlement amount represents the care that Feliciano will require for the rest of his life."

