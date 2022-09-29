Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Reports Updates to Major Sexual Abuse Lawsuits

Leading pre-settlement funding company says settlements have been reached in a few high-profile cases; more to come

CALDWELL, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they continue to actively fund lawsuit loans for sexual abuse cases. Over 90,000 class action and individual lawsuits have been brought against organizations such as the Catholic church and Boy Scouts of America, and sadly, those are just the tip of the iceberg.

Because of Covid, courts have been severely backlogged. Many victims of sexual abuse have been waiting to have their cases heard so that they can begin the process of healing from their trauma. With new statute of limitation expansions across all fifty states, even more survivors have been able to come forward and file suit. Plaintiffs in sexual abuse claims are seeking financial restitution for the physical, emotional, and mental harm caused by their attackers, and with the current spate of settlements that have been awarded recently, experts predict that many will be successful.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "Legal-Bay has no exact timeline for trial dates nor values for what kind of damages plaintiffs can hope to receive. Nevertheless, we continue to fight for our clients by offering funding for those who'd rather not wait out the endless months until their trials are concluded. Legal-Bay stands ready to provide settlement cash now."

BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA

Earlier this month, a Delaware court ruled that BSA is liable—and therefore financially accountable—for the sexual abuse inflicted upon thousands of young boys.

More than 80,000 claims of sexual abuse have been brought against the Boy Scouts of America. Despite denials and filing for bankruptcy, the organization has been found guilty on numerous counts of fostering an environment where tens of thousands of boys were allowed to be sexually abused. The now-adult survivors have been battling it out in the courts for years in the hopes of receiving financial compensation for the atrocities they endured as children. While no amount will ever compensate for what they've lost, last week's ruling is a small step toward justice. Final settlement values will fall somewhere between $2.4 and $3.6 billion.

Cases will most likely be batched in tiers of categories ranging from the most severe abuse to the least. Due to BSA's limited assets and bankruptcy filings, there are no guarantees for an individual's settlement values. Regardless, Legal-Bay continues to fund these cases for their clients.

LARRY NASSAR MICHIGAN STATE OLYMPICS DOCTOR

A $380 Million Settlement has been reached in the case against Larry Nassar, a Michigan State University doctor who sexually abused more than 500 girls and women of the U.S. Olympics gymnastics team. The settlement was announced last week, and is one of the largest payouts for a sexual abuse lawsuit in history.

Many of the abused girls and women are dealing with emotional scars from their encounters with Nassar, such as anxiety and depression. For some, the PTSD even escalated to suicide attempts. Nassar has been found guilty of numerous sex crimes and will most likely live out the rest of his days behind bars.

CATHOLIC CHURCH

The sheer number of sexual abuse lawsuits brought against a multitude of Catholic dioceses across the world is practically incalculable. Tens of thousands of victims have filed suit against the clergy members who have abused them, and only a smattering of these cases have been settled. Even without exact figures, recent estimates state that the church has already paid out over $3 billion in settlements to plaintiffs in the United States alone, with many more cases still to come.

Legal-Bay is well-versed in clergy abuse litigation, especially in situations where Catholic churches have filed for bankruptcy to limit payouts. Even in those cases, the settlement funding company was able to provide cash advances to victims across the country.

NEW HAMPSHIRE YOUTH CENTER

A Manchester facility for troubled youths has been under fire for wide-ranging abuses against their young charges. Plaintiffs who were residents as children at the facility between 1963 and 2018 claim multiple instances where they were raped and beaten by their counselors. Over 450 plaintiffs have filed suit against the state of New Hampshire for abuses inflicted by over 150 staff members. Only eleven former counselors have been arrested thus far.

$100 million has been put into a settlement fund to be divided among the survivors with a $1.5 million cap in place for individual sexual assault claims, and $150,000 for each physical abuse. The total settlement amounts for each victim will be based on additional factors including number of occurrences and length of time they were subjected to the abuse. Starting in January 2023, victims will have until January 2025 to file claims for their share of the settlement.

NEW YORK SURVIVORS' ACT

New York's 2019 Child Victims Act (CVA) provided a way for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file claims beyond the previously allotted statute of limitations window. The CVA allowed more than 10,000 survivors to come forward and file new lawsuits in NY alone.

In May of this year, however, the act was expanded to include adult victims of sexual assault (those who were already over 18 at the time of the offense). The Adult Survivors Act (ASA) provides a way for victims of previously unreported assaults to bring lawsuits against their abusers, even if the statute of limitations has expired. Starting in November 2022, survivors have been granted a one-year extension to file lawsuits for any previously unreported claims.

Other states such as New Jersey ( NJ ), California ( CA ), and Pennsylvania ( PA ) have passed similar laws.

MACLAREN FOSTER HOME OF LOS ANGELES

A Los Angeles children's shelter has been the target for dozens of now-adult plaintiffs who were abused there as children. The shelter was originally intended to be a safe house for children to await their foster home placements, and instead turned into a pit of sexual abuse and depravity. Staff and residents alike preyed on children as young as five years old, with the abuse allegedly taking place over years.

MacLaren Hall closed its doors in 2003 following a class action lawsuit brought forth by the ACLU—amongst other organizations—claiming multiple sex crimes and failure to investigate claims of abuse. Due to the new CVA that was recently implemented in California, an extended statute of limitations allowed over 200 victims to file suit for their childhood abuse. Settlement amounts have yet to be definitively determined, but Legal-Bay is funding these cases regardless. Keep an eye on this space for further updates.

