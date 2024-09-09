Total settlement now expected to be $9.2 Billion, as J&J secures more votes to get approval via bankruptcy

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, the premier Pre Settlement Funding Company, reports that Johnson & Johnson has just added $1.2 BB to their previously agreed upon settlement. The pharmaceutical giant has been under fire for their talc-based baby powder which thousands of plaintiffs allege is directly responsible for their mesothelioma or ovarian cancer. J&J has been the target of legal filings for decades, but it wasn't until recently that any major negotiations have been reached. This past June, a bankruptcy filing previously allowed for a $6.475 BB payout to the almost 60,000 plaintiffs. But now, J&J has received additional votes to get them over the top of the threshold needed to get this new $9.2 BB settlement approval.

Victims have waited a long time for major damages to be awarded but due to size of the class will now only receive small amounts of money for the serious medical issues they've been battling. Legal-Bay expects average settlement values or settlement amounts to be in the $50K to $150K range depending on individual factors, and predicts that payouts may take two years to fully resolve. For victims who need money now and would rather not wait, Legal-Bay can assist.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal Bay, says, "By upping the ante and securing more votes, J&J and victims of ovarian cancer are closer to seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. When all is said and done, the talcum powder lawsuit will most likely be the largest product liability mass tort settlement in history. However, there is still a long way to go toward resolving and paying victims once all court proceedings are concluded."

Several studies dating back to the 1970s concluded that talc particles increase a woman's risk of ovarian cancer, and court documents have revealed that J&J knew its talc contained asbestos as early as the 1950s. However, despite the settlement, J&J continues to stand by the safety of their product, and denies that asbestos was ever an ingredient used in its manufacturing. They have vehemently defended themselves against such claims, stating confidently that they have prevailed in 95% of the ovarian cancer lawsuits up until now. With this latest settlement development, the New Jersey-based company hopes to close out their legal troubles once and for all.

