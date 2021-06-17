Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Sees Sharp Rise in Uber Accident Claims

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced an increase in Uber and Lyft accidents. Now that people are out and about once again, ridesharing services are back in demand. Unfortunately, however, more people on the road means more accidents.

Uber and Lyft drivers who find themselves on unfamiliar roads may be distracted by GPS, leading to collisions. Plaintiffs in these accidents seek restitution for the harm done to their vehicles or physical person, whether as a passenger in an Uber or a fellow driver hit by one.

Even if the Uber or Lyft driver isn't at fault, their insurance may cover damages regardless. Rather than wait indefinitely for these cases to see the inside of a courtroom, Legal-Bay stands ready to provide settlement loans for plaintiffs who need cash now. They offer fast turnaround on lawsuit loans involving Uber and Lyft accidents; cases are typically approved within 24-hours.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "As America opens up and people resume their social lives, the need for Uber, Lyft, and all ridesharing companies has increased. Unfortunately, with more people on the road, more accidents are happening every day. Our team knows how to evaluate and approve these cases faster than anyone in the industry."

If you are a plaintiff with an active Uber lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay fights vigilantly for their clients who have Uber or Lyft claims. Additionally, any plaintiff with an existing lawsuit of any kind that needs cash now can apply for loan settlement funding to help them get through their own financial crises.

Legal-Bay's settlement loan programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

