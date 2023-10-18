Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Spearheads New Department to Focus on Construction Accidents and Lawsuits Involving New York Labor Law and Texas Gulf of Mexico Jones Act

Lawsuit Cash Advance Firm shifts gears in market and branches out to niche cases involving workplace accidents and labor law violations nationally.

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Lawsuit Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are spearheading a new, specialized department to tackle the majority of lawsuit funding requests they've recently received for hard workers injured in construction site accidents, manual labor accidents, personal injury incidents involving heavy duty equipment, Jones Act worker's comp. and Fela cases, some of which fall under N.Y. labor law personal injury. These work-related cases include various injuries and elements such as collisions, demolition injury, crush injury, equipment malfunction, electrocution, slip and fall, gas leak, trench collapse, ground collapse, explosions, crane incidents, burns, falls, tree falls, shoulder injuries, back injuries, slipped discs, bone fractures, broken bones, fires, head injury, and traumatic brain injury. Also, damages can be rewarded due to the simple fact that you can no longer work and have lost wages or loss of wage claims.

Legal-Bay—a leader in lawsuit funding services and legal funding and a champion for plaintiffs—funds all types of workplace accident cases. According to labor laws in place in most states, workers are entitled to safe working conditions on their job site. This is to protect the worker. However, sometimes a general contractor, property owner, or equipment manufacturer will take shortcuts in order to accrue larger profits. In these situations, with these unfortunate circumstances, employees all too often are the ones who suffer physical harm. They are then entitled to compensation for their injuries.

In 2020 alone, construction industry employers reported 174k injuries and job-related illnesses nationwide—and this is only the amount of those reported. Of those recorded, 1008 proved fatal. Many were due to negligence on the part of the owner, manager, or foreman, as well as unsafe job sites or harsh working conditions. Many of these cases in California are called 3rd party worker's comp. cases.

It is for this reason that Legal-Bay fights tirelessly for plaintiffs involved in construction or workplace accidents and has now launched a new department on their behalf. Whether you're a builder, subcontractor, or innocent bystander, just know that Legal-Bay can quickly and efficiently verify your claim on a pending lawsuit with a free case evaluation and have a pre-settlement or settlement funding contract to you within mere hours.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "So often we hear people call and ask, 'How do I make my job pay for what they did to me?' Or, they call with tragic stories of severe injury or chronic pain due to negligence of their employer or workplace. We want those people to know we are here to fight with them in an effort to see them get the settlements and payouts they deserve. We remain fully staffed, and with the quickest turnaround times in the industry, we are prepared to fund most cases within 12-24 hours. We're only one call away to get you the money you need to fully heal from your work injury and obtain money now for your lost wages."

Legal-Bay is commonly referred to as "the best lawsuit loan company" or "one of the best lawsuit loan companies." However, the fact is their cash advances are not a lawsuit loan or a loan on lawsuit, as there is no recourse if a client loses their case. It is common for people to perceive the funding requests as settlement loans, pre-settlement loans, loan for settlement, lawsuit loans, loans for lawsuits, etc., but they are not loans on lawsuits, loans on settlements, or loans on pre-settlements at all. Simply put, they are pre-settlement cash advances that a party only pays back if and when they win their case. Any mention of lawsuit loans is merely used dialect and not a legal term.

Legal-Bay LLC (as well as their related companies) is not a law firm and cannot provide legal advice on your case; however, Legal-Bay works with New York and New Jersey lawyers who can provide you with a free legal consultation at the consumer's direction for any construction or New York labor law 240 cases.

