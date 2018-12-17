Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Still Accepting Applications for Quick Holiday Cash Needs

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the premier Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced today that there is still time to apply for lawsuit funding, even during this busy time of year. Legal-Bay is one of the leading pre-settlement lawsuit funding companies in the industry, and they have a fast approval process.

If you have an active lawsuit and need legal funding, Legal-Bay may be able to assist you before Christmas. Their pre-settlement funding programs are not a lawsuit loan or lawsuit loans as many clients may think; funds do not need to be paid back if the case is lost.

This situation is particularly valuable for people in need of extra money for holiday shopping or travel-related expenses—especially those who've lost work due to injury—when they find themselves even more strapped for cash just when they need it most. Legal-Bay is happy to help answer the question, "How can I get some extra cash for this Christmas season?"

Legal-Bay urges clients who need cash now not to wait until the last minute. Apply online at: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com or call the company's toll free hotline at 877.571.0405.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented on the company's readiness, "We have years of experience in handling large volumes of legal funding for lawsuits over the holiday season, and we strive to ensure that none of our clients are left in the cold. In order to process lawsuit cash advances in time for Christmas Eve, it is important that clients don't waste another minute. Our pre-settlement funding is here to help anyone who needs funds within 24-48 hours."

Legal-Bay's customer service team is highly focused this time of year for their clients. Motor vehicle accidents cases are typically approved within 24 hours; however, Legal-Bay handles all cases including personal injury, slip and falls, premise liability, medical malpractice, construction accidents, wrongful termination, discrimination, and sexual harassment, along with many others.

The non-recourse cash advance is not a lawsuit funding loan, lawsuit loans, pre-settlement loan, pre settlement loans, pre-settlement loan, or pre-settlement loans. To apply right now, go to the company's website at: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com or call the company toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

