Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Taking Applications on Astroworld and Other High Profile Personal Injury Claims

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the premier Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that over 150 lawsuits have been filed in the Astroworld tragedy that took place at Houston's NRG Stadium last month. The event was sponsored by Live Nation and intended to be a showcase for rapper Travis Scott. Unfortunately, however, the day took a darker turn when attendees rushed the stage causing numerous injuries, and in the case of ten people, death.

Over a dozen law firms representing approximately 600 plaintiffs have filed premise liability and gross negligence suits against Scott, concert promoter Live Nation, and numerous other businesses including venue staff and security of NRG, along with first-aid providers that were hired to attend to injured fans.

Plaintiffs claim that security and medical services were inadequate, leading to a predictable and preventable catastrophe. Safety measures could and should have been put in place in order to avoid the carnage that occurred, but instead, numerous corners were cut at almost every step. Concertgoers soon found themselves in an environment they had no control over, leading to the hundreds of injuries and tragic deaths that took place.

Plaintiffs allege that there was a lack of crowd management even though official plans stated that this was necessary, lending weight to the negligence charges being brought against the defendants. Reportedly, there wasn't even a strategy for a crowd surge, even though comparable problems had occurred during Astroworld's preceding event held in 2019.

In Scott's case, it might be even more difficult for him to claim he had no idea a crowd crush would happen since his own concerts have had other similar incidents, a fact which the venue and event organizers of this year's Astroworld were most certainly already aware. In 2015, he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after he flay-out told a Chicago audience to ignore security and rush the stage.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented on the situation, "We are expecting many more of these unfortunate large scale personal injury events in 2022 now that larger events are being planned following the Covid hiatus.



Even outside the Astroworld tragedy, Legal-Bay has seen a flood of new premise liability filings in 2021. There's been a noticeable backlog in the courts due to Covid delays and court closures in response to the pandemic.

The legal concept of premise liability is used in certain personal injury cases if the injury involved was caused by a property owner's failure to ensure his property is safe. To win a premise liability case, the injured person needs to prove that their injuries were caused by unsafe conditions as a direct result of the property owner's negligence to suitably maintain the property.

However, just because you were injured on someone's property doesn't automatically mean that the property owner is liable. Proof will need to be provided showing the property owner was aware of the unsafe conditions on his premises and failed to take action to rectify an unsafe situation. That being the case, you may be entitled to compensation.

