Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Touts Rep as Industry Leader in Sex Abuse Funding

Legal-Bay LLC, The Lawsuit Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they remain committed to assisting plaintiffs with any type of sexual abuse case, sexual harassment claim, sexual battery incident, or sexual harassment or misconduct in the workplace or any other location. To provide as much financial relief as possible for the alarming growing number of victims—including the youth facility camp claims, youth residential rape cases, and youth residential facility sexual abuse cases—Legal-Bay has expanded its team and secured more funding capital to keep up with funding demand for victims.

Legal-Bay has assisted countless people over the last 15 years with immediate cash relief for their sexual abuse lawsuit, sexual harassment lawsuit in workplace, battery or assault claim, personal injury resulting from sexual abuse or battery claim, and any other type of case involving inappropriate touching or unwanted attention. However, the sheer number of victims coming forward grows each day. In order to accommodate as many victims as possible, Legal-Bay has expanded its team of experts and has launched a new website specifically for these claims.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented, "Legal-Bay has been the one beacon of light for many sexual abuse victims dating back 15 years, helping victims see their cases through to the courts. Over my time in legal funding when no other companies were funding these victims, Legal-Bay was there to lend a helping hand. The sex abuse cases are some of the most horrific, damaging cases industry-wide, and no amount of money will ever be enough for victims. Our specialists are compassionate and understand the struggle that our clients have gone through for most of their lives. Today's announcement solidifies our commitment to doing the best we can to support them in their fight for justice, and our continuing effort to do so for the foreseeable future."

If you or a loved one has suffered personal injury as a result of sexual abuse or harassment, personal injury due to sexual assault, personal injury from battery, emotional turmoil, mental or physical suffering, PTSD, failure to work, failure to cope, mental health crisis from rape or assault, or debilitating mental health issues due to any type of sexual abuse, sexual assault, or sexual harassment, Legal-Bay reminds you they are here to assist you with the cash flow you need to move on with your life with dignity by providing the pre-settlement loan, pre settlement funding, settlement loan, settlement cash advance, or lawsuit settlement money you need now in order to get your life back on track.

If you have been hurt or scarred by someone and are unsure whether or not it was sexual abuse or harassment or if you are unsure if you have a claim, please call 877.571.0405 or visit: https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/sexual-abuse-cases.php

Legal-Bay is considered "the best sexual abuse lawsuit loan company out there" due to being an industry leader and strong funding advocate for victims in cases of Sexual Abuse, Sexual Harassment at the workplace, and all other cases of Assault and Battery. While most lawsuit loan companies don't fund sexual abuse/sexual harassment suits, this is an area where Legal-Bay dedicates many of its resources, all in effort to help victims get the money they need to live their lives with some financial peace of mind.

As one of the best lawsuit loan companies today, Legal-Bay's expert team of agents, lawyers, and underwriters know how to deal with the confidentiality of each claim on a case-by-case basis. Legal-Bay not only advocates for victims of such heinous sexual crimes but also understands the serious and sensitive nature of these types of cases.

Legal-Bay's ultimate goal is to aid the victim in a respectful, thoughtful manner while assisting them financially in this time of need. The sexual abuse pre-settlement loan or sex crime settlement cash advance will provide the money necessary to try to regain their lives with financial dignity, while also enabling them to fight their case through to the ultimate settlement award they deserve.

To apply right now for your sexual abuse lawsuit money or sexual harassment lawsuit loan, please visit Legal-Bay's website that covers most sex crime suits as well as many other abuse or sex crime cases not listed, at: https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/sexual-abuse-cases.php

Below is a list of cases that Legal-Bay has either funded or will consider for funding:

Youth Bootcamp Sexual Abuse Cases

Youth Wilderness Camp Sex Crime Cases

Youth Residential Facility Sexual Abuse, Harassment, Assault, or Battery Cases

Sex Crimes Against Teens in Shutdown Facilities

Northern California Clergy Cases

Southern California Clergy Cases

California Foster Care and Group Home Cases, including McLaren Hall , Los Angeles

and Group Home Cases, including , Catholic Church or Clergy Sex Abuse Cases

Penn State University Sexual Abuse Cases

Sexual Abuse Cases Summer Citadel Military University Sexual Abuse Cases

Camp or Camp Sexual Abuse Cases

Sexual Harassment Cases on the Job

Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

Sodomy

Sexual Abuse Cases in State or Government Run Group Homes

Sexual Abuse or Assault Cases in Foster Homes

Sexual Abuse or Harassment to Minors Who Are Now Adults

Sexual Harassment Cases in the Workplace that Led to Wrongful Termination

Sexual Abuse/Wrongful Death Suits

Assault and Battery Cases in the Workplace or On the Job and more

Legal-Bay believes victims of such crimes that have been violated in so many ways should not need to suffer financially as well. It is for this reason Legal-Bay stands strong on the side of the victim, providing as much financial relief as needed.

This is part of why Legal-Bay is one of the leading lawsuit loan funding companies in the industry, known as "the best lawsuit loan company" or "the top lawsuit cash money advance place" out there. Legal-Bay has helped countless plaintiffs and victims over the years with the monetary assistance they need. Anyone who has an existing lawsuit can apply. If you need assistance finding a lawyer or seeing if you have a sexual assault case on your hands, Legal-Bay is here to help you with that as well.

If you have been the victim of any type of sex crime—such as sexual abuse, sexual harassment, sexual assault, sodomy, or any type of sexual abuse or battery—and would like a confidential and discreet analysis of your personal claim, or to learn more about Legal-Bay's sexual abuse and harassment funding programs, sexual assault loans, sexual assault pre-settlement loans, sexual abuse settlement advance, sex crime case suit loan, or lawsuit money ASAP, please visit Legal-Bay's website dedicated to victims such as yourself, at: https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/sexual-abuse-cases.php

Any reference to lawsuit loan, settlement loan, or pre settlement loan are based on how plaintiffs refer to these funding products; however, none of Legal-Bay's programs are settlement loans, lawsuit loans, or presettlement loans of any kind. The legal cash advance is not a law suit loan, as the money only has to be repaid if you win your case.

