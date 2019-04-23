Legal-Bay Lawsuit Settlement Funding Announces Preparation for Summer Funding Season

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Lawsuit Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are prepared to speed up their approval process in order to fund cases even quicker than before. As Memorial Day approaches, Legal-Bay is readying for the spike in lawsuit funding requests in order to provide a quick turnaround time.

Legal-Bay is a leader in presettlement lawsuit funding services, and their customer service is exemplary. Now they are looking to add "lowest rates" and "quickest approvals" to their list of attributes. While most companies in the legal funding industry typically have an approval process of 48 hours minimum, Legal-Bay strives to offer the fastest service and best rates for their clients, with a 24-hour approval process, low monthly usage rates (less than 2% in some cases).

The busy summer months can be especially grueling for plaintiffs who find themselves without funds, especially as kids are getting out of school and parents need funds for camp, vacations, and general summer activities.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented on the company's dedication to assisting their clients, "The summer months starting with Memorial Day right through Labor Day are always very busy as clients need money for various reasons. Additionally, many cases tend to stall and not much settlement activity occurs during this period, leaving plaintiffs waiting for their funds. We are fully staffed and prepared to stand by our 24-hour approval process on most cases we receive."

To apply right now for 24-hour approval on your pre-settlement lawsuit funding request, please visit: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com or call the company's toll free intake line at: 877.571.0405

Legal-Bay funds a variety of cases, including personal injury, car accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death, police brutality, wrongful conviction, wrongful termination, sexual abuse, along with many other cases not listed here.

Legal-Bay's programs are non-recourse lawsuit cash advances, also known as case funding or lawsuit money. None of the programs should be considered to be a settlement loan, settlement loans, lawsuit loan, lawsuit loans, pre-settlement loans, or a pre-settlement loan. To learn more about Legal-Bay's Funding Process visit: http://www.lawsuitssettlementfunding.com

