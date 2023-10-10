Legal-Bay Lawsuit Settlement Funding Launches New Site for Commercial Litigation Loans

Lawsuit Cash Advance Firm lists types of commercial litigation cases that qualify for funding ranging from $10K to $10MM and instructs clients where to apply.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Lawsuit Settlement Funding Company, a leader in lawsuit funding services and legal funding with the fastest approval process in the industry, announced today that they have launched a new site for commercial litigation case funding and will be focusing on funding more commercial litigation cases for the foreseeable future. For over a decade, Legal-Bay has been dedicated to funding large and complex commercial litigation cases. However, they have now expanded to accommodate more clientele as they've seen a surge in cases where clients have been disqualified for advances from other funding companies.

Legal-Bay specializes in complex business and commercial cases and has a team of attorneys and large institutional investors ready to evaluate cases in an expedited manner in effort to grant plaintiffs their requested funding amount. Whether you are looking for $10,000 or up to $10MM, Legal-Bay can assist you with getting the capital or lawsuit cash advance you need to see your case through to final settlement payment.

Chris Janish, CEO commented on the company's new focus and target on commercial litigation pre settlement advances, "Although we have been very active in the commercial litigation funding industry for over a decade for cases ranging over $500K in funding, we have found that the lower end of the market is underserved. Plaintiffs who need smaller funding amounts in the range of $10K to $500K is something our in-house underwriting team can process quickly and fund within a week of due diligence. We believe that we are the only commercial litigation funder that is dedicated to this specific target market at this time."

To apply for funding on your commercial litigation case with Legal-Bay—known as "one of the best lawsuit loan companies"—or if you're looking for a loan on lawsuit, to get started with the 24 to 48-hour approval process on your settlement or pre-settlement funding request, please call 877.571.0405 or visit: https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/commercial-lawsuit-funding.php

Legal-Bay states that they consider all commercial cases, however, the following cases are where they typically dedicate the most focus:

Verdict or Judgment on Appeal Cases

Quit Tam or Whistle Blower Lawsuits

Breach of Contract Cases

Security Fraud or Stock Arbitration Cases

Patent or Copy Right Infringement

Intellectual Property Disputes

Anti-Trust Lawsuits

Wrongful Termination Cases

Legal Malpractice Disputes

Accounting Malpractice Disputes

Franchise Protection Cases

Real Estate Disputes

Banking Dispute Cases

Royalty Payment Disputes

Estate or Trust Disputes

Construction Dispute

Environmental Dispute

Commercial Litigation Case Cost or Expert Witness / Trial Cost Funding

Legal-Bay remains a key player in the lawsuit pre-settlement funding industry, providing lawsuit cash advances to plaintiffs while they await payments prior to case settlements. The cash advances are sometimes referred to as lawsuit loans, loan on lawsuit, loan for settlements, loan settlement, or settlement loans, however, the lawsuit cash advances are on a non-recourse basis, which means the plaintiff is only required to repay the advance if they win their case. Legal-Bay does not buy the full claim but simply advances a small portion of the expected settlement amount. Any fees or expenses accrued on the cash advance will be repaid by the plaintiff's lawyer if and when the case if officially settled and paid. Any mention to lawsuit loans on here is merely based on how public references these type funding's, when in reality the advances are not loans from a legal footing.

Please note that all 50 states across the U.S. are eligible for Legal-Bay's commercial case settlement or commercial litigation pre-settlement lawsuit funding. The largest focus of commercial cases is in the largest cities, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Austin, Boston, Detroit, Cleveland, Charlotte, Providence, Tampa and Jacksonville.

