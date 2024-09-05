Legal-Bay Lawsuit Settlement Funding Reports Alarming Rise in Number of Violent Incidents on California Public Transit

Premier pre-settlement funding firm expanding personal injury and sexual harassment underwriting departments in response to the surge in violent encounters on Los Angeles Metro

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding reports an expansion of not one but two of their underwriting departments—personal injury and sexual harassment—in response to the alarming surge of lawsuit funding applications they have been receiving under these headings. In recent months, California's public transportation systems, particularly the Los Angeles Metro, have seen a disturbing increase in violent incidents. These acts of violence, ranging from physical and verbal assaults to sexual harassment, have raised significant concerns about the safety of both passengers and transportation workers alike.

A 53-year-old woman says she was harassed and physically attacked while on a Metro train in Long Beach this past May. While riding with a friend, she claims a random man shouted racist slurs at her. Two women also joined in, but their verbal attacks soon became physical, as a camera caught them throwing punches until witnesses interceded. She has filed a lawsuit seeking $2 million, citing Metro authorities' failure to keep passengers safe.

A homeless man hijacked a Los Angeles Metro bus and crashed into multiple cars before slamming into the Ritz Carlton last March. A week later, Metro's top security officer was fired and she promptly filed a $7 million wrongful termination lawsuit. Whether the case is found to have merit or not isn't necessarily the biggest issue at hand. One has to imagine hers is only the first of numerous lawsuits yet to be filed in this case.

The surge in violent crime has forced city officials and transit authorities to rethink security strategies. Efforts to curb these incidents include increasing the presence of law enforcement officers on buses and trains and deploying social workers to assist vulnerable individuals. Despite these measures, however, the violence persists, leaving both passengers and staff feeling unsafe.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal Bay, had this to say, "The issue of violence on California's public transportation requires urgent attention from both the authorities and the community. Plaintiffs in public transportation injury cases can send a message to those in charge that comprehensive solutions are needed to ensure safe and viable travel for all residents. Legal Bay stands at the ready to assist these plaintiffs with non-recourse funding for those that need it."

