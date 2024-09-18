Legal-Bay Lawsuit Settlement Funding Reports Financial Relief for Florida Plaintiffs

According to details on new website of top presettlement funding firm, lawsuit loans are viable option for plaintiffs looking to receive their settlement money well in advance of their trial's outcome.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding announces their expansion throughout the Florida market with a revamped website focused on the sunshine state. With the ever-increasing number of requests for lawsuit loans, Legal Bay has also brought on additional staff to meet the demand. For plaintiffs who have an active lawsuit and need cash now, a lawsuit loan provides a way to access money from your anticipated settlement long before your case even makes it to trial.

From Jacksonville to Miami to every place in between, Legal-Bay is known to many as the best lawsuit loan funding provider in the industry for their helpful and knowledgeable staff, and one of the best lawsuit loan companies overall for their low rates and quick turnaround, sometimes within 24-48 hours once all documents have been received.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "We've been a part of the Florida legal scene for a long time, and we know how frustrating the court system can be. We've dealt with hundreds of clients up and down the state from coast to coast, treating each case with the individual attention it deserves. We're proud to be a leader in the funding industry, but even prouder to boast about the many, many people we've helped out with financial assistance during stressful and uncertain times."

Legal-Bay offers cash settlement funding and lawsuit loans for all types of cases including:

personal injury, slip and falls, premise liability

construction accidents, worker's comp

medical malpractice

car accidents, truck accidents, bus collisions, boat accidents

police brutality, wrongful incarceration, judgement on appeal

sexual harassment, sexual abuse, workplace discrimination, unlawful termination

class action, and many more.

Legal Bay's "lawsuit loan" funds are, in fact, non-recourse. That means there's no risk because there is no obligation to repay the money if the recipient loses their case. Therefore, terms like settlement loan, loans for lawsuit, or loans on settlement don't necessarily apply, as the "loan on lawsuit" isn't really a loan at all, but rather a stress-free cash advance.

