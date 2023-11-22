Legal-Bay Legal Funding Announces Dedication to Legal Malpractice Case Funding, Case Cost and Expert Witness Fee Funding

Pre Settlement Firm says Legal Mal are an underserved market in the litigation funding industry, but they are one of the niche funders who have a team experienced to underwrite, approve and fund Legal Malpractice claims.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Lawsuit Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they have expanded their branch dedicated to various types of Legal Malpractice Cases. As an industry leader in legal funding and lawsuit funding with various types of lawsuits, Legal-Bay is one of the go-to funders in the legal malpractice arena. This is due to the lawsuit settlement funding company's expertise and success in helping both law firms and clients obtain the resources they need to fight and win their cases.

Most legal funding companies and lawsuit loan companies do not offer law suit cash advances on legal malpractice suits, mostly out of a desire to avoid commercial litigation and the complexities that come with it. However, Legal-Bay accepts these challenges with ease, knowing they employ an experienced underwriting and investment team that understands these cases well. With this knowledge comes the ability to get their clients the lawsuit cash advances they need now, regardless of how complex the case is in nature.

Many legal malpractice claims arise when an attorney's decision, action, or misstep results in a loss for their client. These items can include various elements such as missing a statute of limitation filing date, not accepting a settlement agreement, or gross negligence of some kind. The client impacted by the event may then seek to recover said loss, by filing a legal malpractice lawsuit.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "Too often, we encounter plaintiffs who've suffered grave consequences due to judiciary missteps on their lawyer's behalf. It is for this reason we are prioritizing these cases and giving them the attention—and capital—they deserve. If you are someone who's been impacted by lawyer misconduct or legal misconduct, please don't hesitate to contact Legal-Bay today, regardless if your legal malpractice claim has been denied by other lawsuit funding companies."

Legal-Bay considers themselves the best lawsuit funding company in the industry when it comes to this market. Commercial litigation cases can be tricky and very expensive to get approved, but with Legal-Bay's experienced team they are able to fund many of these cases for significant value. This not only includes plaintiff funding, but also case cost funding, and expert witness cost funding for legal malpractice cases.

To learn more, or to apply for your legal malpractice pre-settlement cash advance or legal malpractice settlement cash advance now, please visit Legal-Bay's page dedicated solely to these types of cases, at: https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/legal-malpractice.php

Legal-Bay's pre settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. Anyone who has an existing legal malpractice lawsuit or thinks they might have a legal malpractice suit and needs cash now can apply. Due to the fact that the law suit loans don't need to be repaid unless you win your case, presettlement funding is a risk-free way to get some much-needed cash in your hands—sometimes within mere hours.

Legal-Bay reminds plaintiffs that these lawsuit cash advances, lawsuit loans, or legal malpractice fundings are extremely beneficial in helping to cover expenses due to the malpractice or misconduct at hand. Legal-Bay also assists law firms with case cost expenses, trial cost expenses, or expert witness cost expenses to help lawyers prosecute commercial litigation or legal malpractice claims.

Legal Malpractice filings have been on the rise over the last few years. Legal-Bay believes the average settlement amount or value for legal malpractice is in the $175K area, however these amounts can be much higher or lower in the $100K range.

Legal-Bay typically receives inquiries from people asking for a lawsuit loan, loan on lawsuit, loan on settlement, loans on pre settlements, presettlement funding, settlement funding, legal funding, settlement cash advances, or how to get lawsuit money early. Legal-Bay reminds people that their cash advances are not a lawsuit loan, a loan on a pending lawsuit, a settlement loan, or a presettlement loan. They are simply pre-settlement cash advances that one only has to pay back if they win their case. If a client loses their case, there is absolutely no recourse.

To apply right now for the quick approval process on your legal malpractice funding request, please call Legal-Bay's 24-hour hotline at 877.571.0405 or visit: https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/legal-malpractice.php

Legal-Bay LLC (as well as their related companies) is not a law firm and cannot provide legal advice on your case; however, Legal-Bay works with lawyers who can provide you with a free legal consultation at the consumer's direction.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC