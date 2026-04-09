Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Announces $150MM Settlement for Albany Diocese Sex Abuse Victims

Albany Catholic Church and Tort Committee agree to initial settlement that still faces challenges. Legal-Bay adds it to their active funding list for plaintiffs needed financial support today.

ALBANY, N.Y., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, a leading litigation funding firm specializing in sex abuse cases, settlement funding, pre settlement funding, lawsuit loans, lawsuit loan services, settlement loans, and settlement loan programs, today announces an update of their active sex abuse clergy cases going through the bankruptcy process on the heels of Albany Diocese agreeing with the Tort Claimants Committee to settle 440 claims for $148MM. However, the Albany settlement is on the lower end of the spectrum and may have challenges for final approval from the judge and individual victims who must agree.

Catholic churches across the country are facing cash-flow problems and consolidation in the face of years of gross neglect of child sex abuse by its priests. Slowly the church is gaining back its credibility, but not until all victims' claims are resolved and proper safeguards are put in place by the Vatican in Rome, Italy.

Many of these Dioceses remain in bankruptcy courts for years. Legal-Bay reported last month that many of them are reaching critical juncture in the bankruptcy process, which has hurt victims trying to pay for basic living needs.

"Albany is just in the beginning of the settlement stage, and as they are at the lower value than other cases, could tie things up much longer if approval is not granted," said Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay. "Our underwriting team has expertise in the sex abuse and bankruptcy process like no other in the litigation funding industry, and we stand ready to help victims on many of these cases now when other companies simply will not."

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against a pending settlement, please visit Legal Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Plaintiffs with filed cases in active clergy sex abuse cases tied up in bankruptcy can always apply to Legal-Bay even if they have been denied by other companies or have already received a large funding or payoff with another company. Legal-Bay is a direct funder, not a broker, and is one of the best legal funding companies when it comes to buyouts of other funding positions.

Legal-Bay has provided settlement funding, pre settlement funding, lawsuit loans, and settlement loans for clergy sex abuse cases for more than a decade and continues to assist survivors facing financial hardship while their claims make their way through the courts. The company encourages anyone to apply for funding, even plaintiffs who may have previously been denied.

Legal-Bay's Updated Pre-approvals for Presettlement Funding of Catholic Church Bankruptcy Cases:

Albany (NY) : $148MM (pending approval by court)

Rockville Centre (NY): $323M settlement; (approved by court)

Rochester (NY): $246–256M settlement; (approved by court)

Syracuse (NY): $176M settlement; (approved by court)

Buffalo (NY): $150M–$274M proposed settlement; (pending approval by court)

Camden (NJ): $180M settlement; (pending approval by court)

New Orleans (LA): $230M settlement; (pending approval by court)

These cases highlight the wide range of outcomes in clergy sexual abuse bankruptcies with average compensation varying significantly based on claim volume, insurance participation, and claim validation. These cash advances are not considered definitive settlement funding amounts or guaranteed settled cases as there is no assurance a victim's claims will be accepted by the bankruptcy trustee.

Legal-Bay is a premier litigation funding company providing settlement funding, pre settlement funding, lawsuit loans, and settlement loans to plaintiffs in personal injury, sex abuse, and other civil cases. With over a decade of experience, Legal-Bay helps clients access cash advances while awaiting settlement or trial outcomes, ensuring financial stability during the legal process. Legal-Bay's staff is available 24/7 to assist survivors seeking pre-settlement funding, lawsuit loans, pre settlement funding, and settlement loans during ongoing litigation and bankruptcy proceedings.

To apply right now for presettlement funding, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405, where agents are standing by to assist.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Ph.: 877.571.0405

Website: www.Legal-Bay.com

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC