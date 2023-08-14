Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Announces Rise in Motor Vehicle Accident Claims During Summer Season

Leading pre-settlement funding firm is approving cases within 24-48 hours in what is turning out to be a very busy summer funding period.

TRENTON, N.J., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announces that they are seeing a spike in lawsuit loan funding requests for motor vehicle accident claims. With kids out of school, more families are road-tripping for their summer vacations. Unfortunately, more vehicles on the road means more opportunities for roadway accidents, leading to more filings for settlement loans.

Legal-Bay understands the need for extra cash this time of year, and is prepared to assist plaintiffs obtain the settlement funding that will help them get back to living their lives. Legal-Bay is considered one of the best lawsuit loan companies, as their experienced staff is available to process the high number of applications and provide a quick turnaround time, usually in less than 48-hours once all documents have been received.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "Our underwriters have been busy reviewing the elevated number of lawsuit funding applications we've received in recent months. Summer usually brings about an uptick in motor vehicle claims, and Legal-Bay stands ready to approve legal funding for every single one of our clients in need. The elevated numbers have prompted us to relaunch our car accident website this fall—complete with national call center—in order to handle the overflow. In the meantime, Legal-Bay cautions drivers to be safe out there."

If you're a plaintiff involved in any active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance settlement loan against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free: 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay is a leading lawsuit funding provider with some of the lowest rates in the industry. Any new clients that have an existing lawsuit and need cash now can apply for loan settlement funding. Legal-Bay funds all types of loans for lawsuits including personal injury, premise liability, dog bites, slips and falls, construction accidents, medical malpractice, truck accidents, bus collisions, boat accidents, police brutality, wrongful incarceration, sexual harassment, clergy sexual abuse, workplace discrimination, unlawful termination, and more.

Legal-Bay's loan settlement programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loan funds aren't really loans, but rather a cash advance.

