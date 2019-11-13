Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Begins Funding Plaintiffs of 3M Earplug Lawsuits

PENSACOLA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they will be the first lawsuit funding company to begin offering cash advances for veterans who are involved in the 3M earplug litigation.

3M Corporation has come under fire recently for their Combat Arms brand earplugs, Version 2 (CAEv2). The Minnesota-based company is being accused of allegedly falsifying testing documents and knowingly manufacturing and distributing substandard earplugs to the U.S. military. The earplugs didn't maintain a tight enough seal, thereby allowing dangerous levels of sound to invade the wearer's ears, causing discomfort, pain, loss of balance, ringing in the ears or tinnitus, and permanent hearing damage. 3M has settled with the Department of Justice for $9MM regarding the allegedly defective earplugs. The company did not admit any fault in the settlement.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "Although this litigation is in its very early stages, our experience in the mass tort industry tells us that these claims against 3M are strong. Regardless of the fact that 3M will continue to fight for a long time, we are going to begin funding these cases to help any veterans who may need an emergency cash advance."

An MDL was created in early 2019 in the Northern District of Florida, and is still in the very early stages. No bellwether trials have been scheduled yet, and additional cases are still being added to the docket. It's possible that thousands of military personnel may have been affected.

