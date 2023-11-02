Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Braces for Increase in Funding Applications Due to Inflation

Costs have risen on groceries and gas; people now looking toward lawsuit funding to help pay for Thanksgiving expenses and travel.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced that they are preparing for an influx of settlement funding applications over the Thanksgiving and Christmas Season. Inflation has taken its toll on all of us, and with the holidays right around the corner, many people are wondering how they will be able to pull together a proper Thanksgiving celebration this year. For those who aren't hosting, simply making it to their holiday destination will be fraught with setbacks, as the cost of travel alone is enough to put a sizeable dent in one's wallet.

Gas companies have been gouging customers at the pumps while greedy corporations continue to raise prices on basic needs like clothing and food. With cost of living expenses drastically inflated in recent months, Legal-Bay is prepared for plaintiffs to utilize lawsuit funding as a way to help pay for the upcoming holiday season.

Legal-Bay is already seeing a larger number of plaintiffs filing for pre settlement funding in order to help with the financial crunch.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "We are starting to see a major rise in applications over the last couple months. With Thanksgiving travel needs, and of course, Christmas spending – so many consumers are looking for creative ways to fund these family expenses. Many new clients did not even know how to access money from their lawsuits, until they called our offices. As always, but even more so over the holidays, Legal-Bay is here to help keep your life going on as normal."

Legal-Bay offers cash settlement funding in all other types of lawsuits, including personal injury, slips and falls, motor vehicle or construction accidents, medical malpractice, dog bites, police brutality, wrongful incarceration, sexual assault or discrimination, unlawful termination, and more.

Their lawsuit funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. While it's common to refer to these legal funding requests as settlement loans, loans for settlements, lawsuit loans, loans for lawsuits, etc., the settlement funding is, in fact, a non-recourse cash advance. That means there's no risk when it comes to pre settlement funding because there is no obligation to repay the money if the recipient loses their case. Therefore, terms like settlement loan, law suit loans, loans for lawsuit, loans on settlement, or lawsuit loan funds don't necessarily apply, as the "lawsuit loan" isn't really a loan at all, but rather a cash advance.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC