Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Anticipates Increase in Motor Vehicle Accident Claims

Legal-Bay, LLC

16 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

Leading lawsuit funding company reports annual uptick in motor vehicle lawsuit applications as seasons change and weather conditions turn wet and hazardous.

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announces an anticipated increase in motor vehicle accident filings with the coming autumn season. Fallen leaves combined with wet weather conditions makes for slippery road conditions, and unfortunately equates to more car, truck, and bus accidents, prompting a bevy of new accident filings. Legal-Bay's experienced staff is standing by to process the high number of applications and provide a quick turnaround time on settlement loans, usually in less than 48 hours once all documents have been received.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "Unfortunately, at this time of year in northeast states such as Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, not only are weather conditions getting worse, but deer mating season also causes issues on the road.  We again caution drivers to drive slowly this time of year." 

Legal-Bay is one of the best lawsuit loan companies for legal funding involving motor vehicle accidents, and their turnaround is among the fastest in the industry. Car accident and semi-truck accident cases are typically approved within 24 hours. However, Legal-Bay handles all cases including boat accidents, Uber / Lyft ridesharing accidents or assault, construction accidents, dog bites, personal injury, slip and fall, Juul, Roundup, Essure, IVC, hernia mesh, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, wrongful termination, workplace harassment or discrimination, unlawful conviction or imprisonment, police brutality, wrongful death, and more.

If you are a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active car, truck, or bus accident lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance lawsuit loan against an impending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay is a leading lawsuit funding provider, and their loan settlement programs are designed to deliver immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuits or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the settlement loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

To apply right now for a loan on lawsuit program, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to answer any questions you may have about settlement funding.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO
Email:  [email protected]
Ph.: 877.571.0405
Website: www.Legal-Bay.com

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC

