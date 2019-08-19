Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Focusing on Motor Vehicle Accident Claims

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that their staff is preparing for a bevy of motor vehicle accident claims as more drivers hit the road leading into back to school season. Sadly, more drivers on the road means more accidents, bringing more clients looking for pre-settlement funding.

There's been an excess of car and truck accident claims in the New Jersey area, and pedestrians in New York City have been found to be at risk of personal injury. Plaintiffs in motor vehicle cases are seeking compensation for damage done to their automobiles, and in some cases, their physical person.

Legal-Bay is one of the leading lawsuit funding companies in the industry, and the company's experience allows them to be the best when it comes to servicing their clients' needs. They urge plaintiffs with an active motor vehicle lawsuit who need a cash advance on their expected settlement to apply online at: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "We are preparing to see a substantial increase in motor vehicle claims in the New Jersey and New York areas. Often in many of these cases, insurance is not available to cover 100% of the damage done to people or their property. Therefore, we have been providing cash advances to plaintiffs and law firms."

Legal-Bay focuses on prompt service for their clients. Car and semi-truck accident cases are typically approved within 24 hours. However, Legal-Bay handles all cases including car, truck, or boat accidents, personal injury, construction accidents, pedestrian injury, along with many others. If you do not yet have a lawyer to handle your motor vehicle lawsuit, Legal-Bay can put you in touch with a top accident litigator or law firm that specializes in motor vehicle lawsuits.

The non-recourse cash advance is not a lawsuit loan, lawsuit loans, settlement loan, settlement loans, pre-settlement loan, or pre-settlement loans, as none of the funds need to be paid back if the case is lost. To apply now for settlement funding go to the company's website at: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com or call the company's toll-free intake line at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal-Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

SOURCE Legal-Bay LLC

