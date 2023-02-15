Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Reports Increase in Commercial Truck Accident Claims

Premier lawsuit funding company braces for numerous winter collisions; cautions drivers to stay alert on roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, cautions motor vehicle drivers to be especially alert on the roads this time of year. The company is already seeing an uptick in highway accidents, most notably involving Mack semi trucks and other 18-wheeled commercial vehicles, and that's before experiencing any major winter snowfalls as of yet. Freezing temperatures can create dangerous situations on the road leaving some drivers vulnerable to black ice and slippery snow, resulting in car, bus, and truck accidents.

Legal-Bay has already seen an increase in funding applications for motor vehicle accidents involving commercial trucks. While truck drivers are trained professionals, a Mack truck or 18-wheeler is as vulnerable to hazardous roadway conditions as the rest of us. Involvement in such an accident can lead to injury and loss of work, leaving victims financially insecure. That's when plaintiffs can turn toward presettlement funding to help them pay bills while they await a resolution on their lawsuit.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "This is our first full winter season outside of Covid restrictions, and despite the lack of snow, we're already seeing large commercial accidents happening across American interstates. We stand ready to provide large lawsuit cash advances for plaintiffs that need funding to pay bills."

If you're a plaintiff involved in an active commercial truck accident lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance lawsuit loan against an impending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay is one of the best lawsuit funding companies for quick cash advances involving commercial truck accidents, and their turnaround is among the fastest in the industry with 24-48-hour approval in most cases.

Legal-Bay's loan settlement programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse lawsuit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuits or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the settlement loan isn't really a law suit loan, but rather a cash advance.

To apply, please visit Legal-Bay's website HERE or call toll-free: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to answer your questions.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC