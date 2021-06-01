Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Reports Increase in Motor Vehicle Accident Claims

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced an increase in motor vehicle accidents now that Covid restrictions have been eased, allowing most of us to get back to work and school. And with summer right around the corner, people are readying to get their travel plans underway. Unfortunately, however, more drivers on the road means more car, truck, and bus accidents, prompting an uptick in new accident filings.

Plaintiffs in motor vehicle cases are seeking compensation for harm done to their automobiles, and in some cases, their bodies. Legal-Bay stands ready to provide settlement loans to plaintiffs who need cash now.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "Our sources close to the insurance industry say that new car accident intakes are at levels not seen since before the pandemic. Drivers need to be mindful that there are more cars on the road now that things are opened up. We expect a busy summer approving numerous cash advances for those in need."

Legal-Bay is one of the leading funding companies for lawsuit loans involving motor vehicle accidents, and their turnaround is among the fastest in the industry. Car and semi-truck accident cases are typically approved within 24-hours. However, Legal-Bay handles all cases including personal injury, medical malpractice, wrongful termination or imprisonment, dog bites, and more.

Legal-Bay's loan settlement programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuits or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the settlement loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

