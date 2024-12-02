Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Reports Increase in Personal Injury and Slip and Fall Claims During Inclement Weather

Premier lawsuit funding company says personal injury lawsuit applications are on the rise due to seasonal rains and freezing temperatures; offering gift card incentive for new applicants as part of Cyber Monday promo.

YONKERS, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announces an anticipated increase in personal injury and slip and fall accidents throughout the northeast region within the coming weeks. Now that the temperature has dropped and the long-awaited rains have begun to fall, our area can expect slippery walkways and roads, leading to dangerous personal injuries.

To get ahead of the seasonal rush, Legal Bay is offering a Cyber Monday incentive for anyone who has been on the fence with regards to filing a presettlement funding application. Read on to find out why the time to act is now.

Along with motor vehicle accidents on public roadways, personal property owners can create situations leading to injuries as well. Businesses and homeowners are responsible for making sure their walkways and steps are cleared of ice and snow, and if they are negligent in their duties, random passersby can slip and fall, becoming seriously hurt. At this time of year, the slick sidewalks and pavement can create dangerous situations for pedestrians and bicyclists, leading to an uptick in personal injury accidents. Unsalted streets, walkways, and parking lots in front of some businesses, homes, and apartment buildings are wet and slippery, causing injury and resulting in lawsuits.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "We unfortunately see a higher rate of accident filings at this time of year, and caution everyone to be careful while venturing out, whether by car, bike, motorcycle, or on foot. The warm weather in the northeast is about to come to an end, so people walking on city streets should be extra cautious over winter months when these cases always pick up."

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active personal injury lawsuit of any kind and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal Bay HERE or call today toll-free at 877.571.0405 to take advantage of this once-a-year gift card offer.

As an extra incentive to file an application ahead of the seasonal surge, Legal Bay will be providing free gift cards to any new clients that complete a full application for funding today.

Here are the requirements to qualify for the gift card promo:

You are a new client applying to Legal Bay for the first time Your attorney or case manager has forwarded all documentation pertaining to your case to Legal Bay for review Your completed application is accepted as a viable case that Legal Bay will fund

Gift card offer is available for any new client who meets the above criteria between 12/1/2024 and 12/20/2024. Funding approval is not required to take advantage of this offer. The gift card will be delivered electronically via email only.

Legal Bay empathizes with everyone who has been grappling with higher cost of living expenses. Employee wages have not kept up with inflation, and corporate greed has priced everything from gas to groceries out of most people's reach. These factors have combined to impact almost everyone, and with the holidays fast approaching, everyone's financial state may seem a bit more precarious as they try to put together a memorable Christmas. Legal Bay's gift card promo should arrive just in time for some extra holiday shopping cash, and hopefully act as a nice little bonus after struggling with thinning wallets the past few years.

Legal-Bay offers cash settlement funding and lawsuit loans for all personal injury cases, however, Legal Bay handles all other types of lawsuits including dog bites, medical malpractice, sexual harassment or abuse, wrongful termination, police brutality, unlawful imprisonment, and more.

Their loan for settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. While it's common to refer to these legal funding requests as settlement loans, loans for settlements, law suit loans, loans for lawsuits, etc., the "lawsuit loan" funds are, in fact, non-recourse. That means there's no risk when it comes to loans in lawsuit settlements because there is no obligation to repay the money if the recipient loses their case. Therefore, terms like settlement loan, loans for lawsuit, loans on settlement, or lawsuit loan funds don't necessarily apply, as the "loan on lawsuit" isn't really a loan at all, but rather a stress-free cash advance.

Legal-Bay is known to many as the best lawsuit funding provider in the industry for their helpful and knowledgeable staff, and one of the best lawsuit loan companies overall for their low rates and quick turnaround, sometimes within 24-48 hours once all documents have been received.

To apply right now for a loan settlement program, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to answer any questions.

