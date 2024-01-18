Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Reports Increase in Slip and Fall, Personal Injury, and Motor Vehicle Accident Claims

Top lawsuit funding provider says northeast winter weather already perilous; cautions drivers and pedestrians alike

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced an increase in slip and fall accidents in the northeast in recent weeks. In the past fourteen days, snow storms have pummeled the tri-state area and beyond. The icy roads and slippery conditions have unfortunately caused an uptick in motor vehicle collisions and slip-and-fall personal injuries.

Car, bus, and truck accidents are on the rise, but Legal Bay cautions pedestrians and bicyclists to take extra care this time of year as well. Unshoveled and unsalted streets, walkways, and parking lots in front of some businesses, homes, and apartment buildings are icy and slippery, causing injury and resulting in lawsuits. Along with the numerous New Jersey cases, Legal-Bay is already seeing claims filed throughout most of Pennsylvania and New York, most often in populous areas such as Westchester County, The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and Long Island.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "At this time of year, there are lots of slip and fall accidents on snow and ice in major city areas causing claims to be filed against commercial and city-owned properties. Because, as it would seem, after 700 days of no major snow in New York City, many people have forgotten how to acclimate to icy conditions. We are seeing a major uptick in slip and falls on sidewalks, car accidents, and personal injury cases as a direct result."

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit of any kind and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay offers cash settlement funding and lawsuit loans for all types of lawsuits including construction accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful termination or imprisonment, police brutality, sexual assault, dog bites, and more.

Their loan for settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. While it's common to refer to these legal funding requests as settlement loans, loans for settlements, law suit loans, loans for lawsuits, etc., the "lawsuit loan" funds are, in fact, non-recourse. That means there's no risk when it comes to loans in lawsuit settlements because there is no obligation to repay the money if the recipient loses their case. Therefore, terms like settlement loan, loans for lawsuit, loans on settlement, or lawsuit loan funds don't necessarily apply, as the "loan on lawsuit" isn't really a loan at all, but rather a stress-free cash advance.

Legal-Bay is known to many as the best lawsuit funding provider in the industry for their helpful and knowledgeable staff, and one of the best lawsuit loan companies overall for their low rates and quick turnaround, sometimes within 24-48 hours once all documents have been received.

To apply right now for a loan settlement program, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to answer any questions.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC