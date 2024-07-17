Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Reports Rise in Motor Vehicle Accident Claims

Premier lawsuit funding company reports increase in car accidents during summer season as vacation travelers take to the roadways.

CALDWELL, N.J., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, says motor vehicle accidents are to be expected now that the summer season is well underway. With kids out of school, people are taking advantage of the warm weather to hit the road for their family vacations. Unfortunately, however, more cars on the road leads to more car, truck, and bus accidents, prompting a bevy of new accident filings. Legal Bay is already seeing an increase in motor vehicle accident claims, and cautions drivers to remain vigilant behind the wheel.

Plaintiffs in motor vehicle collision cases may require compensation to fix their automobiles, and in extreme cases, they may need to pay medical bills. Legal-Bay stands ready to provide settlement loans to plaintiffs who need cash now for their car or truck accident lawsuits, bus accident lawsuits, motorcycle accident lawsuits, boat accident lawsuits, jet ski accident lawsuits, bicycle or bike accident lawsuits. Summertime is expensive enough for parents trying to pay for camp, family vacations, or general entertainment for the kids. Legal-Bay understands the need for extra cash this time of year, and is prepared to assist plaintiffs obtain the funds that will help them get back to living their lives.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented on the company's dedication to assisting their clients, "Our underwriters have been busy reviewing the elevated number of applications we've received in recent months. Summer usually brings about a rising number of motor vehicle claims, and Legal-Bay stands ready to approve funding for every single one of them. In the meantime, Legal-Bay cautions drivers to be safe out there."

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active motor vehicle lawsuit of any kind and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay offers cash settlement funding and lawsuit loans for all motor vehicle accidents. However, Legal-Bay handles all other types of cases including personal injury, construction accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful termination or imprisonment, dog bites, and more.

Their loan for settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. While it's common to refer to these legal funding requests as settlement loans, loans for settlements, law suit loans, loans for lawsuits, etc., the "lawsuit loan" funds are, in fact, non-recourse. That means there's no risk when it comes to loans in lawsuit settlements because there is no obligation to repay the money if the recipient loses their case. Therefore, terms like settlement loan, loans for lawsuit, loans on settlement, or lawsuit loan funds don't necessarily apply, as the "loan on lawsuit" isn't really a loan at all, but rather a stress-free cash advance.

Legal-Bay is known to many as the best lawsuit funding provider in the industry for their helpful and knowledgeable staff, and one of the best lawsuit loan companies overall for their low rates and quick turnaround, sometimes within 24-48 hours once all documents have been received.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC