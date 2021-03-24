Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Reports Uptick in Motor Vehicle Accident Claims

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced an increase in motor vehicle accidents now that Covid restrictions have been eased, allowing people to get back to work and school. Sadly however, more drivers on the road equates to more car, truck, and bus accidents, prompting a bevy of new accident filings.

Plaintiffs in these motor vehicle cases are seeking compensation for harm done to their automobiles, and in some cases, their physical person. Damage payouts in car accidents usually fall somewhere between $14,000 and $28,000, but settlements are of course higher for more severe injuries and/or if the guilty party was under the influence.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "We are seeing a rise in large truck accident cases nationwide as business begins to resume and individual car owners are back on the roads. We stand ready to assist those in need of accident lawsuit funding."

Legal-Bay is one of the leading funding companies for lawsuit loans involving motor vehicle accidents, and their turnaround is among the fastest in the industry. Car accident and semi-truck accident cases are typically approved within 24 hours. However, Legal-Bay handles all cases including personal injury, construction accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful termination or imprisonment, dog bites, and more.

If you are a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active car, truck, or bus accident lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay's loan settlement programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuits or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the settlement loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

To apply right now for a loan on lawsuit program, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to answer any questions you may have.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC