Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Preparing For Numerous Bayer Lawsuits

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they have recently seen an increase in Essure birth control lawsuits, and are preparing for numerous presettlement payouts in the coming months.

The Essure brand birth control device is put out by Bayer, who is accused of knowingly distributing a faulty product. More than 17,000 plaintiffs have claimed serious pain and suffering from broken devices including device migration and perforated organs. Bayer continues to deny any wrongdoing and stands by the safety of its product, with all intentions of defending itself against the many lawsuits already filed, and the many more sure to come.

In spite of past dismissals, California, Illinois, and Pennsylvania courts are currently selecting bellwether trial cases and setting court dates. The largest number of pending cases is in California, and their courts have compiled the largest collection of documents and information regarding the Essure devices. California and Pennsylvania are looking to try their cases sometime in 2019, while Illinois courts have already set a trial date, albeit not until 2020.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay commented, "Legal-Bay has seen an increase in the filings for Bayer's Essure device. While there are no settlements or jury verdicts in these lawsuits, we nevertheless remain committed to assisting plaintiffs with their presettlement cash advance needs."

If you are involved in an Essure birth control lawsuit and are looking for presettlement cash now, you can fill out an application at: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com

Legal-Bay is a leading personal injury pre-settlement advocate, and works directly with many of the top mass tort law firms to provide the best pre-settlement cash advance rates in the industry in as little as 24 – 48 hours. If you do not have an attorney, Legal-Bay can assist you with retaining a top lawyer or law firm that specializes in Essure cases.

All of Legal-Bay funding programs are risk-free as you only repay the advance if your case is successful. The non-recourse advance is not a lawsuit loan, lawsuit loans, pre settlement loan, or pre-settlement loans.

Please apply online at: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com or call the company's toll free hotline at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

